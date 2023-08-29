Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Remains The Best Stock In The Market Now

Aug. 29, 2023 3:12 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)5 Comments
Bill Gunderson profile picture
Bill Gunderson
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation reported a stunning 429% increase in Q2 earnings and a 101% increase in sales, surpassing analyst expectations.
  • The company expects third-quarter sales to be well above analyst expectations and approved $25B in share buybacks.
  • Despite a minimal stock increase, Nvidia remains a top AI stock with strong performance and valuation potential.

Asians of other ethnic groups giving the thumbs up

Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa

I have witnessed a lot of earnings reports during my 24 years as a professional money manager. The vast majority of them have come within a few cents one way or another when compared to the analyst’s consensus

This article was written by

Bill Gunderson profile picture
Bill Gunderson
20.86K Followers

Bill Gunderson (@billgunderson) is the CEO and Chief Market Strategist at Gunderson Capital Management in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. He is also a professional money manager, former research analyst, author of Best Stocks Now! 2011, and developer of the Best Stocks Now! App (www.BestStocksNowApp.com). Bill offers a free 4-week subscription to his weekly Best Stocks Now! Newsletter to all Seeking Alpha readers at www.gundersoncapital.com. Bill hosts a daily stock market radio show that is syndicated nationwide on the Salem Broadcast Network. He has made numerous appearances on the Fox Business Channel, CNBC, and Bloomberg Radio. Bill's articles have been published by Barron's, Forbes, TheStreet.com and other financial publications. He can be reached at bill@gundersoncapital.com or by calling (855) 611-BEST.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

d
duke223
Today, 3:35 PM
Comments (434)
Yes. NVDA is the best stock in the market right now & for many good reasons.
264
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (614)
With Nvidia it's all about earnings and revenues to the point that they literally have a "MOAT" in AI. No I take it back they have a "MONOPOLOPY.". With them controlling 88-90 percent of the world market regarding AI everyone has to come to them. With that said having this quarter coming in they will have a 72% margin. There making billions a quarter and then on top of it doing major share buybacks. They are modelling this company in the same fashion as Apple..
d
dinoperson
Today, 3:17 PM
Comments (1.14K)
…be that as is; a better entry is ahead. How close is that super typhoon to their hq?
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 3:17 PM
Premium
Comments (20.61K)
I agree that NVDA is the best stock to own right now for one big reason. After two positive quarters, Q1 and Q2, a company guides as positively as they did, I am a buyer.
Not to forget that they authorized a $25 Bln buyback.
Artgaz profile picture
Artgaz
Today, 3:17 PM
Premium
Comments (38)
Minimus stock increase, huh?
