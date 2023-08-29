AutumnSkyPhotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAY) is probably one of the companies that is quite odd to cover. Looking at the improving business results, I'm bullish on the company but bearish on the translation to value for shareholders, yet shares have been up more than 120% since my last strong sell call. In this report, I discuss the most recent results and discuss why I am maintaining my strong sell rating.

LATAM Airlines Group's Q2 2023 Results Show Strength

LATAM

In Q2 2023, capacity had recovered to 93% of pre-pandemic levels while revenues exceed pre-pandemic levels by 13%. Year-over-year, revenues grew by 20.2%, driven by a 28.4% increase in passenger capacity and 20.7% higher cargo capacity, slightly higher load factors and revenues per seat offset by lower unit revenues in the cargo business. So, the overall story is passenger revenues being 32.9% higher mainly due to capacity expansion with international capacity increasing almost 50% year-over-year. The state of the cargo business is that the revenues are getting worse due to a normalization in the unit rates, but those rates are still above the 2019 levels. The companies that bet on freight operations as a part of future operations are now seeing that business becoming a drag on the year-on-year improvement of the overall results.

On a higher capacity output, the cost rose only 2.8% primarily due to 10.8% lower fuel costs. Costs excluding fuel rose 15%. However, since the capacity addition was higher than the cost growth, we saw a strong unit cost improvement of 21% year-over-year and a 15% improvement excluding fuel costs. So, LATAM is one of the few companies I would say that is able to cut unit costs as it increases capacity. Due to inflationary pressures and higher labor costs many airlines are not able to do the same. Last quarter I pointed out that we could see additional margin expansion from the 9.4% margin we saw in Q1 and that did happen in Q2 with margins of 10.1% compared to -5% adjusted margin in the same period last year. So, it has been a good quarter with international expansion carrying growth for the business.

2023 Guidance For LATAM

LATAM

For 2023, LATAM has altered its guidance and overall that guidance tapers the capacity expansion in all end-markets for passenger capacity as well as freight. The result of the lower capacity growth is higher unit costs than previously anticipated but these costs are still significantly lower compared to a year ago, namely 7%. So, we have 7% lower unit costs and 20% revenue growth at the midpoint consistent with the Q2 2023 growth rates which also would indicate revenues being 10% above pre-pandemic levels. All of that leads to a three to four percentage point margin expansion for EBIT margins. So, the guidance update does include some capacity expansion pressure, but with a strong H1 and continued demand strength in mind we see better expected business performance resulting in lower leverage.

LATAM Shareholders Will Not Benefit

The financial performance this year without a doubt is promising, but the reality seems to be that shareholders will not benefit or better said should not benefit. The stock has gained significantly in recent months, but it makes little sense. The price of an ADR is currently $0.63 and with a 1:1 ratio between ADRs and ordinary shares as well as over 604.44 billion shares outstanding that puts the market cap at $381 billion and a P/E of 712x on annualized basis. This is caused by the fact that LATAM stock only trades OTC as it has been delisted in 2020 from the NYSE as part of the Chapter 11 restructuring bankruptcy.

As part of its emergence from the restructuring bankruptcy, LATAM issued shares to shore up its cash position by $800 million and $9.3 billion in convertible notes. It's a pretty way of saying that shareholders will get diluted. 73.8 billion shares were issued to raise cash, and the convertible notes allowed noteholders to convert swap debt for equity. When fully converted, this means that existing shareholders will only own 0.1% of the company.

As of the end of 2022, almost all convertible notes had been converted. This means that the shares outstanding were as follows:

Ownership of LATAM Group Owner Shares Ownership Existing Shareholders 606,407,693 0.1% Capital Raise 73,809,875,794 12.2% Convertible Notes Series A 18,820,511,197 3.1% Convertible Notes Series B 126,657,203,849 20.9% Convertible Notes Series C 385,337,856,192 63.7% Convertible Notes 530,815,571,238 87.7% Total 605,231,854,725 100.0% Click to enlarge

Realistically, this means that noteholders will own the entire company or almost the entire company, but that's not yet reflected on many financial websites or in the current share price due to the delisting. The current share price should actually be 99.9% lower, which most likely will be reflected in the price once shares are relisted to the NYSE. The best estimate was that this would not happen until six months after the exit from Chapter 11, indicating that, at the earliest by May 2023. However, to date, this has not happened. Once that happens, we should see the prices nosedive to reflect the dilution. The minimum price of a stock is $1, with the dilution the share price will be 0.063 cents, so to reach the threshold, the ADR should represent the ordinary share at a 110:1 ratio using the current stock price.

Conclusion: Great Results To No Benefit For Shareholders

I can actually be quite brief on LATAM. The company is doing quite well and is positioned for a strong year, but investors should stay away from the stock as the dilution that will wipe out shareholders is not reflected in the stock price. This is one of many cases where a company emerges from bankruptcy and operates more efficiently without benefit for existing shareholders. You can decide to ride the wave until the stock is relisted, but it's certainly not a company that I could recommend buying. It is more a “enjoy it while it lasts” thing and that is not my investment strategy.

