LATAM: Sell Or Blindly Ride The Wave?

Aug. 29, 2023 3:31 PM ETLATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTMAY)2 Comments
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • LATAM Airlines Group's Q2 2023 results show strength with revenues exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
  • The company has altered its 2023 guidance, tapering capacity expansion but still expecting lower unit costs and revenue growth.
  • Shareholders will not benefit from the company's financial performance due to dilution caused by the restructuring bankruptcy.
LATAM Airplane at Mataveri International Airport

AutumnSkyPhotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAY) is probably one of the companies that is quite odd to cover. Looking at the improving business results, I'm bullish on the company but bearish on the translation to value for shareholders, yet shares have been up more than 120% since

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Comments (2)

m
markcc
Today, 4:00 PM
If you are right, this becomes another losing investment in a "partnership" for Delta that reported "...In the December 2022 quarter...We purchased LATAM's New Convertible Notes for $657 million and subsequently converted the Notes to common stock, representing a 10% equity stake in the newly restructured LATAM." now reported worth $574 million on the latest 10Q, with additional dilution coming per this article.

In addition, Delta reported "In the September 2022 quarter, final regulatory approval was granted for our trans-American joint venture agreement with LATAM. ... This agreement supports our strategic partnership with LATAM and the value of our $1.2 billion alliance-related indefinite-lived intangible asset."
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Today, 4:52 PM
Investing Group Leader
@markcc Not quite. Delta was one of the convertible note holders that converted to stock thereby basically contributing the dilution.
