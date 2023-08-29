Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Uranium Energy Corp.: A Rising Star In The Uranium Sector, Why I Own This

Aug. 29, 2023 3:33 PM ETUranium Energy Corp. (UEC)CCJ, CCO:CA, UUUU, EFR:CA3 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Uranium Energy Corp. has experienced a rocky path in the past year, but interest in the uranium sector is now returning.
  • Uranium Energy has outpaced competitors like Cameco and Energy Fuels in the past three months.
  • The emergence of Small Modular Reactors in the nuclear energy sector presents a promising development for Uranium Energy Corp. and the overall uranium market.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Deep Value Returns. Learn More »

Carbon neutral sustainable development concept. Green industry. Net zero greenhouse gas emissions target 2050. Climate neutral long term strategy. Carbon neutral symbols on green view background .

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) has been on a rocky path over the past twelve months. Indeed, in the interest of transparency, I've been recommending this stock through all its

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
43.34K Followers
Hello! I'm Michael Wiggins De Oliveira and I have built a huge following by delivering high-quality investment insights over the years. My Investment Group has numerous 5* positive reviews, see what other members are saying.
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. 

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

M
Mony Mony
Today, 3:52 PM
Premium
Comments (229)
Nuclear power lost it’s popularity due to rIsk of meltdowns. How do SMR’s measure at that?
Bilbozark profile picture
Bilbozark
Today, 4:43 PM
Comments (1.12K)
@Mony Mony read up, it's easy to find and makes good sense compared to what the (euphemism) 'Defense Industry' has put the globe through over the last 80 years. 80 years of mal-investment, wholesale pollution and political nonsense (Uneducated Morons at the Helm) must end now. Read and make up your own mind, it's all right there.
DontFollowMyAdviceImaDummy profile picture
DontFollowMyAdviceImaDummy
Today, 3:50 PM
Comments (1.03K)
Reason I bought UEC last year was because every greenwashing climate change fearing governments were and still are forcing the transitions of their populations to EVs... and there is no way the current global power production capabilities will be able to charge all of those new electric jalopies. If .govs globally really do kill internal combustion they're going to need to build thousands of Nuclear Power Plants glabally to charge those EVs so it makes sense to buy Uranium miners now before the demand for Uranium increases exponentially at a global scale.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.