Freeport-McMoRan And Southern Copper: Copper Oversupply May Be Coming

Sep. 02, 2023 9:00 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), SCCO5 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Copper spot prices remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, naturally triggering the premium embedded in FCX's and SCCO's stock valuations and prices.
  • However, while we have been bullish about the role of lithium, it is uncertain if copper may sustain its premium spot prices attributed to the natural substitution to aluminum.
  • Multiple EV OEMs, including TSLA, also opted to use thinner copper foils to cut down their reliance by up to -75%, while switching to the new 48V low-voltage system.
  • As a result of the potential destruction of copper demand by up to -5.2M MT by 2030, market analysts' previously bullish spot price projection of $5.45 per pound by 2025 may be nullified after all.
  • Therefore, commodity investors who have yet to dip their toes may want to observe the situation a little longer before adding at any dips for an improved margin of safety.

The Copper Investment Thesis Seems Uncertain In The Face Of Over Supply

We previously compared Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) in April 2023, discussing the critical role of copper in the electrification

Juxtaposed Ideas
Comments (5)

ndardick
Today, 9:45 AM
Finally, someone who is rational about copper stocks. I agree with you. As for the Metals and Mining subsector of the Materials Sector, I prefer to play steel (instead of copper) by selling puts on CLF. The traditional financial metrics including Price/Cash Flow ratios are far superior for CLF than for FCX.
Risk21
Today, 9:31 AM
Excellent point on aluminum as copper substitute in some applications.
Yellowreef44
Today, 9:28 AM
Just buy COPX for maximum diversification & safety IMHO!!
Jerry Antonies
Today, 9:08 AM
Yes good job , I totally agree because the green thing is not going to happen for many years to come. I would also avoid lithium as well. I just want to take a "wait and see" position.
rockjcp
Today, 9:07 AM
Ludicrous! Supply can't keep up. Watch out for shorts!
