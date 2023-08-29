Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Potential Double Digit Returns With FHN Preferred Stock

Summary

  • First Horizon Corporation is a bank holding company providing general banking services in the US.
  • First Horizon offers three fixed to floating preferred stock series that should easily provide double digit returns.
  • Investors have the choice between focusing on near-term high yield or longer-term total return with these three preferred stock series.
Introduction

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is a bank holding company for First Horizon Bank providing general banking services to retail, commercial, and government clients in the US. First Horizon also provides underwriting for bank eligible securities and other fixed income securities from

Dirk Leach  Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering from University of Michigan (Summa Cum Laude)  Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Washington State University  Executive MBA Program at Stanford University  41 year career in nuclear engineering, nuclear facility construction, US government contracting, DOE weapons complex, DOD contingency response and forward operating base design and construction.  Avid investor for more than 40 years, most of that time with the Vanguard Group. ***************************************************************************************************Carole Leach  Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering from Carnegie-Mellon University  Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Washington State University  35 year career spanning the areas of commercial nuclear power engineering services, nuclear waste clean-up engineering, management, and technical consulting with a focus on safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FHN.PR.D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is not investment advice. This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment vehicle mentioned in this article before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

MegaDivGuy
Today, 4:24 PM
@D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach As always, many thanks!
Skagit
Today, 4:13 PM
Hi DSL (you should look into a trademark for that!)

One other thing that points to stability in the housing market is there are nowhere near the number of foreclosures that there were in 2008 - 2010. True that they are higher than 2020 - 2021 but those were the days of the frivolously low mortgage rates. I plan on moving in the next few years and am currently surprised when I see a listing indicating foreclosure. It used to be common and most of the properties disheartening.

Office vacancies remain a problem though I suspect the main result will be very little new construction for that use. Maybe a combo of offices on the ground floor and WFH residences above. That seems like a terrible idea - wonder if it will ever be tried.

I will sort through the preferreds. Easier to deal with than bonds. Thanks.
Rudy2828
Today, 4:12 PM
Buy the D, roll into the B, and later the C?
