Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

National Beverage Corp.: Robust Brands Amid Overvaluation

Aug. 29, 2023 4:30 PM ETNational Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)
The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
282 Followers

Summary

  • National Beverage Corp. has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue and free cash flow over the past decade.
  • The company's diverse and captivating brand lineup, including LaCroix sparkling water and Rip It energy drinks, has contributed to its revenue expansion.
  • FIZZ's future growth is expected to be driven by the surging demand for healthier beverage options, although there is a risk of changing consumer preferences.
  • Despite these tailwinds, FIZZ appears to be trading well above intrinsic value as determined by a discounted cash flow analysis.
Hilarity for Charity"s 5th Annual Los Angeles Variety Show: Seth Rogen"s Halloween

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment

Intro

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ), a leading non-alcoholic beverage company in the U.S., boasts a portfolio centered around functional drinks that emphasize health benefits. Key among its offerings is the widely popular LaCroix sparkling water brand. Complementing this are Rip It

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
282 Followers
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.