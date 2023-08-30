Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Answer Is 7

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cap rates are expected to move back to higher historical levels, potentially higher than the current 6% or 7%.
  • The risk-free interest rate, the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond yield, is a key reference point for evaluating real estate investments.
  • Realty Income and Mid-America Apartment Communities are two REITs that are expected to perform well.
A few years ago, I wrote a Seeking Alpha titled “The Answer is 9” in which I explained that “cap rates will eventually move back to higher historical levels, perhaps not 9%, but higher than today's 6% or 7%."

That

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 168,000 investors around the world.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 110,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

p
petenh
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (112)
Thank you for explaining that. Good article.
p
pcalby03
Today, 7:58 AM
Comments (53)
I'll give you a C. Helpful in understanding cap rates. But, what your analysis does not take into account, is investors like myself have grown tired of the extreme volatility in individual REITs and the dividends barely match what you can get in CDs. Your calculations may pan out eventually, but I've had enough of the. REIT rollercoaster to know I won't be adding to individual positions anytime soon. It's much easier to buy an ETF like RIET, that pays a much higher dividend and let somebody else worry about picking the best holdings.

Buy RIET. Forget about what O was or could be. To me O is a behemoth trying to re-find it's direction. Long O and RIET.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:08 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.4K)
@pcalby03 C is good.

In terms of ETFs, I'm launching my own soon... and it's not just the good, the bad, and the ugly....it's designed to take advantage of quality AND value. It's essentially the O for REIT ETFs...

Read my latest blog when u have a minute: seekingalpha.com/...

As always, thank you for reading and commenting.
Shamanski profile picture
Shamanski
Today, 7:54 AM
Premium
Comments (4.37K)
All the people talking about getting 5+% in short term bonds are not thinking about the future 6-12 months from now, when rates should be lower.
Time for people to start thinking about locking in high yields for the future, REITs are a good starting point.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:02 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.4K)
@Shamanski Yes... there's no question about it. NOW is the time to think like a value investor. Have a great week and thanks for reading and commenting.
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 7:52 AM
Premium
Comments (1.66K)
Next Class...Elwood Tables? :-)
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:54 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.4K)
@cpr1200r100 That's for MAI's....

aka ...Made As Instructed

All the best
j
jimk2lawyer
Today, 7:40 AM
Comments (166)
It might just be confirmation bias but we have a major position in $O so thanks for this nicely done article @Brad Thomas

All that said I very much doubt that Realty Income will return 20% *a year* if for no other reason than the law of large numbers. However, for those reinvesting dividends, over twenty years, maybe something approaching a 15% annualized return is possible.

FWIW, we also have a smaller position in $MAA.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:48 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.4K)
@jimk2lawyer

The biggest misconception with regard to O is the massive opportunity set we see unfolding....

A massive $12 TRILLION opportunity set....

That's the investible universe of net lease (free standing) sites in the world...

Secondly...

There's $1.2 TRILLION of debt maturing over the next 3 years for S&P 500 companies....

That's the ocean that O fishes in...

As loans mature, we see corporations locking to utilize more sale-leaseback transactions....

And who is the beneficiary?

We look for the net lease sector to become larger than all other sectors (its 3rd largest now)...

As always, thank you for reading and commenting.

I look forward to releasing REITs For Dummies in a few more days.

By the way, check out my weekend blog: seekingalpha.com/...

(we have around 20 seats left ai iREIT on Alpha where all of our members are getting an autographed book and access to all of our resources)

Have a great week!
M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 7:25 AM
Premium
Comments (3K)
Cap rates are a very important concept indeed!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:27 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.4K)
@MegaDivGuy Yes, for sure. I covered in detail in my new REITs For Dummies book (will be shipped to me in 10 days). Thanks for reading and all the best.
M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 7:57 AM
Premium
Comments (3K)
@Brad Thomas As a now-retired Certified Real Estate Appraiser, I can say that getting comps on cap rates was among the most difficult tasks in valuing a commercial property, particularly shopping centers. Adjusting them for market conditions was near impossible.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:12 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.4K)
@MegaDivGuy I'm sure.

When I got out of college, I was considering becoming an appraiser, but I was tempted by "collecting rent checks" instead. One of my good friends who as an appraiser, made a fortune in 2008-2009 and he now has a net worth of over $200 mm.

Understanding valuation was the key to his success!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:10 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.4K)
Thank you for reading & commenting.

I hope you enjoyed the article and thank you for the opportunity to be of service.

Brad Thomas
Senior Analyst at iREIT on Alpha
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
