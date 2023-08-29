Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVR Partners: Lower Distributions, But Undervalued Compared To Its Peers (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 29, 2023 5:00 PM ETCVR Partners, LP (UAN)IPI, MOS, NTR, NTR:CA
SM Investor
Summary

  • CVR Partners' 2Q 2023 financial results were weaker than expected, resulting in a lower-than-expected available cash for distribution.
  • Sales volumes for ammonia and UAN were strong in 2Q 2023, but prices decreased significantly.
  • Despite the drop in stock price, CVR Partners' profit margin and return on equity are higher than its peers, making it an attractive investment.
  • I estimate CVR Partners' 3Q 2023 cash distribution to be between $2.4 to $3.3.
  • I calculate a 1-year dividend yield of between 10% to 13% for CVR Partners.
Introduction

After my previous article on CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was published (with a strong buy rating) on 17 June, the stock price increased by more than 13%. However, fertilizer prices decreased at a faster pace than I expected. Also, as the management decided to increase

SM Investor
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

