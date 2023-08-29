Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 29, 2023 4:02 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.25K Followers

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Surdez - Vice President, Investor Relations

John Greisch - Executive Chair, Board

Alessandro Maselli - President and CEO

Matti Masanovich - Senior Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

David Windley - Jefferies

Jacob Johnson - Stephens

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

John Sourbeer - UBS

Justin Bowers - Deutsche Bank

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America

Max Smock - William Blair

Rachel Vatnsdal - J.P. Morgan

Tim Daley - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Catalent Incorporation Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Glen. I will be the operator of today’s call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Paul Surdez, Vice President of Investor Relations to begin. Paul?

Paul Surdez

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today to review Catalent’s fourth quarter 2023 financial results. Joining me on the call are John Greisch, Executive Chair of the Board; Alessandro Maselli, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matti Masanovich, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

During our call today, management will make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures. It is possible that future results could differ from management’s expectations.

Please refer to slide two of the supplemental presentation available on our Investor Relations website at investor.catalent.com for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ from what is suggested by those forward-looking statements and slides three and four for a discussion of Catalent’s use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Please also refer

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.