Enbridge: High Rates Are Squeezing The Stock (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 29, 2023 5:11 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA7 Comments
Summary

  • The geopolitical reaction to the Ukraine conflict is causing a realignment of global energy supply chains.
  • Enbridge has solid plans to increase capacity and volumes in the coming years.
  • High interest rates and elevated debt levels may be an obstacle to these plans.
Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

onurdongel

The last year has not been a good one for the price of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) stock. Granted, the dividend has held up, and the 7.6% yield will undoubtedly go a long way in comforting patient long-term investors. But the almost 20% year-over-year decline in the

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Dividend Pro profile picture
Dividend Pro
Today, 6:28 PM
Comments (4.81K)
“the fact that Enbridge is not dependent on the price of the commodities that it transports but rather makes its money off volume, ”

True in theory, but not necessarily in practice.
Only true until it is not. In times of stress, contracts are renegotiated. As we have seen pipes do in recent history.
Dividend Pro profile picture
Dividend Pro
Today, 6:24 PM
Comments (4.81K)
Author: you can not compare the P/E of a corp to the P/E of an MLP. Two totally different types of entities, requiring different valuations.
D
Dollarsandcents
Today, 6:17 PM
Comments (3.78K)
ENB stock has always been sensitive to the price of oil (even though its earnings are not). Main driver of the decrease in ENB price is the decrease in the price of Western Canadian crude.
m
mhy57
Today, 5:41 PM
Comments (150)
If the dividend is safe, I will continue to hold.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 5:41 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.44K)
The author touched on some valid issues: debt level and the issue regarding re-routing pipeline away from tribal lands, but omitted arch nemesis Gov Witless of Michigan and the ENB pipeline on the floor of the Mackinac Straight.

Notwithstanding, I like midstream pipelines, especially those with a natural gas focus… and ENB directly supplies several Canadian utilities which is a very positive arrow in its quiver.

Long ENB EPD WMB ET
Dixie Hummer profile picture
Dixie Hummer
Today, 5:22 PM
Comments (282)
Owned this dud by way of Duke Energy. Its the type of stock that looks good on paper but just never delivers. I threw in the towel two months ago. Now, the biggest hassle is determining a cost basis. Lousy value trap.
M
Marc Legault
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments (630)
It’s debts r being deflated in size by inflation and it’s dividend surpasses inflation. What can’t you like by this proposition?
