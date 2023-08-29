William_Potter

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) appears to be in a beneficial position in the specialty media substrates industry, and may receive significant attention as innovation, product diversification, and efficiency efforts continue. Besides, growth of investments in data center applications, 5G infrastructure, and biometric wearable devices will most likely have a beneficial effect on the future net sales growth. Yes, I did find some risks from cheaper silicon substrates, increase in the price of certain raw materials, or problems with manufacturing companies in China. With that, the company appears significantly undervalued.

AXT, Inc.

AXT specializes in manufacturing specialty material substrate wafers for semiconductor and optoelectronic devices.

It offers high-performance substrates such as InP for broadband, fiber optic, 5G, and health monitoring applications. It also provides GaAs substrates used in high-speed microwave components and optoelectronic products such as LEDs and lasers.

In addition, the company offers Ge substrates for applications in photovoltaic solar cells. Demand for its products has increased, and its technology has been used in high-end electronics and consumer devices, providing specialized solutions to manufacturers of chips and electronic devices.

Source IR Presentation

The company operates a business model focused on the direct sale of specialty material substrates to customers in the United States, China, and Europe, with the support of an internal sales force specialized in the use of these substrates. In addition, it uses independent representatives and distributors in other areas such as Japan, Taiwan, and Korea.

The company stands out for the scientific complexity of its wafers, involving close collaboration between its applications' engineers and customers throughout the manufacturing process. International sales are a key component of its business, primarily in Asia and Europe. Moreover, the company trades specialty raw materials through its dedicated subsidiary companies.

Source: 10-K

Quarterly Net Income Loss, But Beneficial Market Expectations

AXT, Inc. recently reported a quarterly net income loss of -$5.3 million and a significant decline in quarterly revenue. I am not worried because AXTI reported positive net income in the past. Even if 2023 is complicated, I am optimistic about 2024 and 2025 because AXTI invests in growing target markets. I do not think AXTI will need to dilute shareholders or take on additional debt.

Source: 10-Q

It is also worth noting that the net cash provided by operating activities was positive in the six months ending June 30, 2023. The numbers in 2023 do not seem that pessimistic.

Source: 10-Q

Considering the expectations reported by other market analysts, AXTI is expected to experience beneficial financial performance. Net sales would grow in 2024 and 2025 along with net income growth and EPS growth. In particular, 2025 net sales would be close to $137 million, EBIT of about $12 million, net income of close to $13 million, and net margin of about 9.83%.

Source: MarketScreener

AXTI is trading at impressively cheap valuation, which makes the stock even more interesting. Using expectations from 2023 to 2025 and figures from 2018 to 2022, the median EV/Sales stands at close to 1.48x EV/EBITDA of close to 7.45x in 2022. I took into account some of these figures in my financial model.

Source: MarketScreener

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, AXTI reported cash and cash equivalents worth $30 million, restricted cash close to $10 million, and short-term investments of about $7 million.

The current amount of net debt is very small, and it was even negative in the past. Taking into account the total amount of property and equipment, in my opinion, bankers would offer financing if AXTI wants to accelerate investment in capital expenditures or headcount growth.

Source: YCharts

The list of assets included accounts receivable worth $19 million, inventories close to $87 million, prepaid expenses and other current assets worth $10 million, and total current assets of $165 million. Besides, with long-term investments of about $1 million and property, plant, and equipment worth $158 million, total assets stood at $346 million.

Source: 10-Q

The list of liabilities does not look at all worrying. AXTI reported accounts payable of about $4 million, with accrued liabilities worth $16 million, bank loans close to $45 million, and total liabilities of $71 million.

Source: 10-Q

The company has contractual obligations related to operating leases and a cross-licensing agreement. The equipment lease in Dingxing, China, runs through July 2029, while the facility lease in Fremont, California, expires in November 2023, and is expected to be renewed for an additional five years.

All other operating leases have terms of 12 months or less. In 2020, the company entered into a Cross-Licensing Agreement with a competitor, with mandatory annual payments over a 10-year period. Royalty expenses under this arrangement were not considered material to the consolidated financial statements in the years 2022 and 2021. Total rental and royalty expenses are detailed in the financial statements for the corresponding years.

Source: 10-K Source: 10-K Source: 10-K

First Net Sales Catalyst: As Clients Recognize The Advantages Of InP Substrates For 5G And Biometric Wearable Devices, Net Sales May Trend North

The company aims to become the world's leading supplier of high-performance single-element and composite semiconductor substrates. Its strategy focuses on highlighting the advantages of its InP substrates, which are used in data center applications, 5G infrastructure, and biometric wearable devices. I believe that sufficient communication about InP substrates could accelerate net sales growth.

Second Net Sales Catalyst: AXTI Operates With Target Markets That Are Expected To Grow Significantly In The Next Decade

Biometric wearable devices, wearable medical devices, and other similar products are expected to grow at a large pace in the coming years. Besides, investments in data center applications and related infrastructure are expected to grow at a significant pace too. In my view, AXTI will most likely see net sales growth thanks to the growth of these markets.

Wearable medical devices market size shows steady growth at a CAGR of 19.1% to attain $165.5 Billion by 2032. Source: Wearable Medical Devices Market Size. Global Data Center Infrastructure Market Size, Share To Grow $ 120 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 12%. Source: Global Data Center Infrastructure Market Size.

Research And Development In InP, GaAs-based 3D, And Time-of-flight Sensing Array Applications Could Accelerate Innovation

I believe that further capacity expansion and research and development in InP could lead to new innovative products. In this regard, it is worth noting the new facilities in the ChaoYang LiMei location.

When market conditions are warranted, we intend to construct facilities at the ChaoYang LiMei location to provide us with additional production capacity. Source: 10-Q

Besides, it is worth noting that the R&D/Sales increased significantly in the last quarter. Even when AXTI reports lower net sales, management appears to maintain a decent level of R&D expenses.

Source: 10-Q

AXTI also intends to seize opportunities in GaAs-based 3D and time-of-flight sensing array applications besides exploring the potential market for GaAs micro-LEDs. These innovations could bring better products, which may accelerate the demand, and enhance sales growth.

FCF Catalyst: Further Manufacturing Efficiencies Could Accelerate The FCF Margins

I would expect further improvement in manufacturing efficiencies, new diverse and customized products, and an increase in productivity and profitability. Besides, I would expect that AXTI will most likely keep an eye on future materials to fuel their growth and adapt to the dynamic market for specialty media substrates.

FCF Expectations

With the previous assumptions, I designed a DCF model that included 2033 net income close to $5 million, with adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities including depreciation and amortization of about $27 million, and no amortization of marketable securities premium, but stock-based compensation worth $9 million. Besides, with provision for doubtful accounts close to -$3 million, I included deferred tax assets of about -$4 million.

Source: FCF Expectations

Also, with changes in accounts receivable of $76 million, inventories worth -$2 million, prepaid expenses and other current assets worth $6 million, and changes in accounts payable close to -$5 million, I obtained 2033 CFO of about $92 million. Considering capex of -$66 million, 2033 FCF would be about $27 million.

Source: FCF Expectations

Now, assuming a valuation of EV/2033 FCF of 7x and a WACC of 9%, the enterprise value would be $213 million. Subtracting bank loans of $45 million, and adding cash and cash equivalents close to $30 million, restricted cash worth $10 million, and short-term investments close to $7 million, the implied price would stand at $5.06 per share with an IRR of 7.7%.

Source: FCF Expectations

Sensitivity Analysis

I also ran a sensitivity analysis to see whether large changes in the terminal EV/FCF and the WACC would imply large changes in the implied stock price and the IRR. With a valuation range of about 4x-10x FCF and a WACC of 7%-12%, the implied price stood at about $3.4 and $6.7 per share, and the IRR was equal to 3%-12%. I do believe that AXTI is undervalued.

Source: Sensitivity Model Source: Sensitivity Model

Competitors

It seems to me that the industry presents challenges due to narrow technological limits, price erosion, and intense competition. Some substrates compete primarily on price, others, such as InP and low-EPD GaAs wafers.

The company faces actual and potential competition from other established companies with greater brand recognition and relationships in the industry. Although its competitors may have greater financial and technical resources, the company excels in the level of technical support it provides to customers, with a team of highly trained professionals in physics and materials science to maintain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Risks From Changing Demand, Supply Of Raw Materials, Or Issues With Manufacturing Subsidiaries In China

Historically, silicon substrates were less expensive than specialty material substrates. Electronic circuit designers often prefer silicon, and only turn to alternative materials when the silicon does not meet certain specifications. In 2011, silicon-based SOI technology gained acceptance in certain applications, such as the RF chip in mobile phones, reducing demand for GaAs substrates, and affecting the revenues. Although SOI substrates are cheaper, their performance is not as robust as that of GaAs substrates. in my view, if SOI technology or other silicon-based technologies become more widely adopted in the market, sales of specialty substrates could decline, which would adversely affect the financial and operating condition of the company.

The company may also experience significant volatility in the price of certain raw materials, which may lead to changing FCF margins. In the worst case scenario, AXTI may have to increase the price of certain products, which may lower the demand, and could also push net sales down.

Source: 10-K One or more of our companies has in the past sold, and may in the future sell, raw materials at significantly reduced prices in order to gain volume sales or sales to new customers. In addition, at some points in the last three years, the market price of gallium dropped below our per unit inventory cost and we incurred an inventory write-down under the lower of cost or net realizable value accounting rules. Source: 10-K

The company manufactures in China, which may also bring certain risks with regards to changing labor law, political conflicts, new regulation in the United States against products from China, or new tariffs. As a result, I believe that we may see lower FCF margin and lower implied price.

All of our products are manufactured in the People's Republic of China (PRC or China) by our PRC subsidiaries and PRC joint ventures. The PRC generally has favorable costs for facilities and labor compared with comparable facilities in the United States, Europe or Japan. We believe this supply chain arrangement provides us with pricing advantages, reliable supply, market trend visibility and better sourcing lead times for key raw materials central to manufacturing our substrates. Source: 10-K

My Opinion

AXTI is in a beneficial position in the specialty media substrates industry, focusing on high performance products, and providing superior technical support to customers. I believe that AXTI will most likely successfully maintain its focus on innovation, product diversification, and efficiency to ensure sustainable growth and a competitive advantage in the marketplace. The company does face risks due to the historical preference for cheaper silicon substrates and the adoption of silicon-based technologies, which could affect its sales and operating results. With that, in my view, AXTI is significantly undervalued.