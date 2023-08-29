Patria Investments Adds Dry Powder In Promising LatAm Region
Summary
- Patria Investments Limited provides access to alternative investment opportunities in Latin America.
- The company's financial trends have been positive, with rising revenue and operating income.
- The management sees a favorable political and macroeconomic backdrop for its investing activities, but I have concerns about its ability to harvest gains in a slowing global macroeconomic environment.
- I remain Neutral [Hold] on Patria Investments Limited for the near term.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) went public in January 2021, raising approximately $512 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $17.00 per share.
The firm provides investors with access to alternative investment opportunities throughout Latin America.
I previously wrote about Patria with a Hold outlook.
I’m cautiously optimistic about Patria Investments Limited due to its current strong capital-raising results, but I’m not so sure about its ability to harvest gains at favorable valuations in a slowing global macroeconomic environment.
I remain Neutral [Hold] for Patria in the near term.
Patria Investments Overview And Market
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based Patria provides global investors with access to institutional equity investments in private companies in the greater Latin America region.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Alex Saigh, who was previously CEO and CFO of Drogasil, a drugstore chain in Brazil.
PAX seeks investment from a wide range of limited partner types, which include sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, funds of funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations and family offices worldwide.
The company seeks private firms to either invest in through minority interest purchases or through outright acquisition.
Management says more than 60% of its current limited partners have been investing in the firm for over a decade.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Advent International
Kinea Investimentos
Perfin
XP
KKR
Blackstone
Others.
Patria Investments’ Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has risen in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter has been volatile more recently.
Gross profit margin by quarter has been fluctuating within a narrow range; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have been trending higher recently.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have been volatile in recent quarters.
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
Valuation And Other Metrics For Patria Investments
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
6.2
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
13.2
|
Price / Sales
|
7.1
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
53.0%
|
Net Income Margin
|
37.2%
|
EBITDA %
|
47.4%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$2,120,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,870,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$81
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.77
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP); shown below is a comparison of certain valuation metrics:
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Sentiment Analysis
From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below:
I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited "Challeng[es][ing]" three times, "Headwinds" once, "Macro" six times and "Drop" nine times.
This frequency of negative term mentions is a fairly significant indicator of challenging conditions for the company.
Commentary On Patria Investments
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023’s results, management highlighted the growth in performance fees which it views as still in the "early stages of a performance fee realization cycle."
To that end, the firm also recorded $1.9 billion in "organic inflows through the end of the second quarter."
Together with a Banco Colombia JV, which is expected to finalize in Q3 2023, the firm should record $3.4 billion in new capital YTD and approaching $8 billion since the start of 2022.
Management reiterated the firm is "tracking towards the four-year cycle target of $20 billion by the end of 2025."
Total revenue for Q2 2023 rose 41.4% YoY and operating increased an impressive 79.2%.
The company's financial position is quite strong, with $228 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and no debt.
Looking ahead, management sees the Latin American market as being subject to lower inflationary effects, with lower indebtedness initially allowing for tighter monetary policy followed by loosening of monetary policy in recent periods.
As a result, leadership believes there to be a political and macroeconomic backdrop that is favorable to the firm’s investing activities.
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include an improving environment for harvesting gains through M&A or public listing.
While the U.S. public market continues to be challenging in light of higher cost of capital assumptions, if we are nearing the end of the current interest rate hiking cycle, investors may have greater predictability in their investment calculations, resulting in higher demand for IPOs and M&A.
Although I’m cautiously optimistic about Patria Investments Limited due to its current strong capital-raising results, I’m not so sure about its ability to harvest gains in a slowing global macroeconomic environment.
I’m Neutral [Hold] for Patria in the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)