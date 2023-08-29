Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2 Strategies For Creating A Synthetic Dividend On Berkshire Hathaway Stock

Aug. 29, 2023 5:45 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), BRK.ACODI, AAPL, KO, CVX, V, MA2 Comments
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway B shares have failed to outperform peers over the past decade, partly due to the lack of dividends.
  • Using derivatives to create synthetic dividends can boost returns and create compounding opportunities for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.
  • The company is undervalued and offers significant upside potential, making it a good investment option for long-term investors.
  • The two strategies mentioned are only viable for investors with existing familiarity with derivatives and the Greeks.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Holds 2003 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Eric Francis

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) is a firm synonymous with quality leadership and an investment many Americans count on as something they can hold for the long term. I firmly believe the Americans making this assumption are correct in

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.16K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

b
blah64
Today, 5:54 PM
Comments (863)
once the 2 mummies are dead todd and the Indian guy will start paying div's
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Today, 5:57 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (388)
@blah64, so get paid to wait then...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.