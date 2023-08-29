Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (GLGI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 29, 2023 4:57 PM ETGreystone Logistics, Inc. (GLGI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.25K Followers

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCQB:GLGI) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 29, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Hopkins - IR

Warren Kruger - CEO

Bill Rahhal - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Perala - Punch & Associates

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today’s Annual Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you’ll have an opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn today’s program over to Brendan Hopkins.

Brendan Hopkins

Thank you, Anthony, and thank you all for joining us today. We have a brief safe harbor and then we’ll get started. Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this conference call are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.

With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Warren Kruger, CEO of Greystone Logistics.

Warren Kruger

Thank you, Brendan, so much. I just want to welcome everyone to the call. We do want to talk about last year. It already seems so far in the past that May 31st was our year-end. But, we will go over -- Bill Rahhal will be going over the financial results very shortly.

I just want to kind of give you a global view of where I see the Company going. And I’m very proud of -- we put out a press release yesterday -- very proud of the margin. We really strive to work on the margins. We had a horrible period -- 2021 to 2022, I’m sure everybody on the call has their own stories about that time period. But 2020 was

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.