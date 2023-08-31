Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria: Proving The Bears Wrong For 54 Years And Counting

Aug. 31, 2023 7:05 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In 2017, Altria Group, Inc. was 75% overvalued and has since delivered six years of negative returns for speculators who thought valuation didn't matter.
  • Any patient long-term income investor who bought at fair value or better has made money, sometimes 16% returns, even in this bear market.
  • Altria Group has been steadily growing sales, earnings, and dividends for the last 54 years despite continuous challenges from regulators and missteps with JUUL and Cronos.
  • Altria just delivered its 54th consecutive dividend hike, and management has a plan for around 5% growth through 2028. Management hasn't missed its guidance in over a decade.
  • Altria could double by 2025, but long-term 13% to 14% total return guidance from a team that always delivers on long-term guidance, makes Altria a potential 9% yielding rich retirement dream stock for anyone comfortable with the risk profile. A profile which is described in great detail in this article.
Mature couple smiling

RgStudio

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has become controversial in recent years, not just because it's a tobacco company.

Negative returns after six years, and that's including dividends! Adjusted for inflation, that's a -18% total return after six years! Proof positive the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own MO via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

k
kdherler
Today, 7:19 AM
Premium
Comments (3)
Long MO and BTI with positions opened recently.

I always hated smoking ,for personal reasons. While I purchased the shares a few months back, yesterday ,I tried vuse ( a friend offered)

I could consider consuming it and I sincerely doubt now that big tobacco will burst in flames (as valuations imply )
n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:16 AM
Premium
Comments (656)
Mo is the best.
