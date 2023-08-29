Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (CIHKY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.25K Followers

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CIHKY) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 27, 2023 9:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jiawen Peng - Security Representative, General Manager

Wang Liang - President, CEO

Zhu Jiangtao - Executive Vice President

Zhong Desheng - Executive Assistant President

Wang Ying - Executive Assistant President

Conference Call Participants

Xue Zhang - Guotai Junan Securities

Zhang Shuaishuai - CICC

Gary Lam - HSBC

May Yan - UBS

Jiawen Peng

Dear friends, investors, analysts, good morning. CMB 2023 Interim result presentation will now begin. I am Security Representative and General Manager of the office of the Board of Directors of China Merchants Bank, Jiawen Peng, also the host of today's conference. Today's event is held in person at the head office of China Merchants Bank. Also, it is available via web content -- concept -- webcast. I would like to introduce attendees of today's meeting. They are Mr. Wang Liang, President and CEO; Mr. Zhu Jiangtao, Executive Vice President; Mr. Zhong Desheng, Executive Assistant President; Ms. Wang Ying, Executive Assistant President; Mr. Peng Jiawen, Executive Assistant President and Secretary of the Board of Directors.

We have also got independent non-Executive Directors, Mr. Wang Yungui; Mr. Miao Jianmin in the event online. On behalf of China Merchants Bank, I would like to welcome you all to the conference, and thank you for your interest in and support for China Merchants Bank and your investment as well.

Today's meeting will be divided into two sessions. The first session will be presented by Mr. Wang Liang on the introduction of the interim results takes around 30 minutes. The second session is the Q&A session takes around 90 minutes. Simultaneous interpretation in English will be provided for both the two sessions. Now I would like to give the floor to President, Wang.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.