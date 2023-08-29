Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Economic Weakness Leads Unemployment, Not The Other Way Around

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
Summary

  • Many cite US and Canadian unemployment levels today near 50-year lows as grounds for economic optimism.
  • Unemployment is a lagging indicator that commonly inspires misplaced confidence heading into recessions and then pessimism as it rises into subsequent economic expansions.
  • Today, we learned that US job openings fell in July by more than expected to a two-year plus low, and over the past three months, by the most on record.

Many cite US and Canadian unemployment levels today near 50-year lows as grounds for economic optimism. Unemployment is a lagging indicator that commonly inspires misplaced confidence heading into recessions and then pessimism as it rises into subsequent economic expansions.

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Comments (2)

bluescorpion0
Yesterday, 7:52 PM
"Moreover, when we enter economic downturns at historically low unemployment rates (like today), central banks have been slower to start easing again than when unemployment rates are relatively higher. Hence, the next easing cycle is likely farther away than many hope."

What a poetic description of economic slavery!
trentbridge
Yesterday, 7:40 PM
"Unemployment is a lagging indicator that commonly inspires misplaced confidence heading into recessions and then pessimism as it rises into subsequent economic expansions."

Good classic economics.

Unemployment was always a lagging indicator because it was expected that the workers let go were rehired as soon as demand recovered.

I think you are wrong in this current respect.

This is not a typical economy anymore. I think US businesses are going to hoard skilled labor because it was found to be more expensive to hire and train replacements. Airline pilots, for example.
Labor is not as fungible as it was twenty years ago. The retail / restaurant businesses are discovering the pool of skilled workers is lower than expected. You keep the workers because the COVID years told you that it was a false solution to fire them at the first sign of a slowdown.

All jobs are skilled these days.

Unemployment is not going to rise as you expect because it would be foolish to let skilled workers leave because they will migrate to competitors before the original business decides to rehire.
