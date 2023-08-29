Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Advertising Rebound Has Already Begun

Aug. 29, 2023
Invest Heroes
Summary

  • In Q2, Google has announced a bunch of new products with focus on AI.
  • It is likely that advertising spending rebound has already begun, as new search features combined with strong consumer will boost specific ARPUs.
  • On the cloud side, Alphabet remains a strong player, outpacing wide market, despite general slowdown.
  • Cost reductions and growing share of higher value-added products will be a strong margin support.
  • For now, further positive is mostly reflected in the company’s prices and the growth potential is limited, so we remain in the HOLD status.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has shown strength in Q2, both on advertising and cloud market, despite wide industry slowdown. Company has announced several new products, especially focusing on AI and it will probably drive ARPU’s and revenue in the near term. Company also remains

This article was written by

Invest Heroes
Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 9:39 PM
Premium
Comments (3.19K)
Google is a content titan. Throw in AI, cloud and now they just announced the $30 per user pricing on “Duet” and it’s a strong buy. If there is any stock you can just buy it and hold, it’s GOOG.
S
Seanbioman
Yesterday, 9:22 PM
Comments (109)
That was a lot of. Hype For nothing. My money is on alphabet. I have continuously added Since last fall to 19000 shares.
e
ex institutional listed derivatives analyst
Yesterday, 9:15 PM
Comments (1.12K)
I don’t see ad revenues rebounding. Amen did the best followed by META. What makes you think that their AI platform will immediately drive revenues?
tjf@denver profile picture
tjf@denver
Yesterday, 9:05 PM
Comments (1.05K)
Problem is … retail sales are dropping faster than trump indictments … and so will Ad revenue (eventually)
i
initforthelonghaul
Yesterday, 8:59 PM
Comments (345)
Wow, that was brave, raise the PT from $127 to $140, lol.
tjf@denver profile picture
tjf@denver
Yesterday, 9:09 PM
Comments (1.05K)
@initforthelonghaul brave like a fox
