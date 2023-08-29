Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Defense Stocks: Consider Taking Profits Before Tide Turns

Aug. 29, 2023 9:36 PM ETBAESF, BAESY, LMT, RNMBF, RNMBY2 Comments
Summary

  • Short-term bullish narrative for defense stocks due to increased NATO military spending and threats from Russia and China remains mostly intact but is priced in.
  • Long-term outlook for defense stocks is impaired due to the lack of overwhelming effectiveness of Western military equipment in Ukraine and economic factors that may impair defense spending.
  • Some markets such as the Arab states may be slipping away as the world realigns from a geopolitical point of view.
  • Some early signs of a reversal in fortunes include Germany's U-turn on meeting its 2% NATO pledge, which suggests it may be time for investors to consider taking profits on their defense stocks.

Chancellor Scholz Visits Bundeswehr Army Training Center

David Hecker/Getty Images News

Investment thesis: Given the massive depletion of Western and other allied weapons & ammunition stockpiles, due to the need to support the Ukraine war effort, assuming a massive increase in NATO military spending seems to amount to a no-brainer. Furthermore, the

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.41K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

o
ocbearclaw
Yesterday, 9:56 PM
Premium
Comments (1.3K)
Patiently waiting for NOC and LMT to dip under $400
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
Yesterday, 10:07 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.69K)
@ocbearclaw Thank you for your comment. LMT might take a while to get to under $400. Rheinmetall has far more downside in my view.
