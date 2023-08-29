Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SEC Loss Supercharges Bitcoin (GBTC)

Aug. 29, 2023 9:00 PM ETGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)
Bespoke Investment Group
  • Bitcoin is surging today as news hit the tape that a judge ruled in favor of Grayscale over the SEC in an appeal to convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF.
  • As a result, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is currently trading higher by over 16% on the day.
  • After trading below its 50-DMA since 8/17, today’s jump has sent it back above that moving average and up to the high end of the range it has occupied since the spring.

Bitcoin is surging today as news hit the tape that a judge ruled in favor of Grayscale over the SEC in an appeal to convert its Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) into an ETF. As a result, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is

Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

