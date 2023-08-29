Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Park Lawn: Decent Revenue And EBITDA Growth In Q2 2023 Thanks To M&A

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The company’s revenues rose by 12.3%, while adjusted EBITDA improved by 20.7% in Q2 2023 largely thanks to acquisitions.
  • Park Lawn is trying to buy Carriage Services, but a potential transaction could face regulatory scrutiny.
  • Yet, I think the 2026 goals of $150 million adjusted EBITDA and EPS of $2.00 seem achievable even without Carriage Services.
  • In my view, Park Lawn should be valued above 15x EV/adjusted EBITDA, which translates into $26.81 per share.
  • Microcap Review members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Closeup of womans hand on coffin

SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Canadian death care services provider Park Lawn Corp (TSX:PLC:CA) (OTCPK:PRRWF) is on stock watchlist and I've written two articles about the company on SA so far. The latest of them was

If you like this article, consider joining Microcap Review. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys.

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.68K Followers

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
Celt14
Yesterday, 10:38 PM
Comments (106)
Thanks for the article on this under-covered company. I own it, and like it for the most part. My concern though is that most of the growth is coming by way of issuing debt to make acquisitions. That obviously has it's limits until things start to get uncomfortable. I'm hoping at some point they slow on the acquisition front and take the time to organically de-lever while pursing only the most attractive acquisitions. From my experience, the most successful roll-ups employ this strategy (ATD or ROL).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.