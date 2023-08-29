Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 29, 2023 9:43 PM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.26K Followers

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 29, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarika Dhadwal - Director of IR

Tod Carpenter - Chairman, CEO and President

Scott Robinson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Brian Drab - William Blair

Rob Mason - Baird

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Donaldson Company Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Sarika Dhadwal, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sarika Dhadwal

Good morning. Thank you for joining Donaldson's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are Tod Carpenter, Chairman, CEO and President, and Scott Robinson, Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Tod and Scott will provide a summary of our fourth quarter and full year performance and details on our outlook for fiscal 2024.

During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP or adjusted results. For fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 non-GAAP results exclude restructuring and other charges of $4.9 million and $21.8 million, respectively. Fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 non-GAAP results exclude $3.4 million of charges related to the conflict in Eastern Europe. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics is provided within the schedules attached to this morning's press release. Additionally, please keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made during this call are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are described in our press release and SEC filings.

With that, I will

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.