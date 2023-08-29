Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 29, 2023 10:35 PM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), SBYSF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.26K Followers

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Neal Froneman - CEO

Richard Stewart - Chief Regional Officer, Southern Africa

Charles Carter - Chief Regional Officer, Americas

Grant Stuart - Head, Recycling

Mika Seitovirta - Chief Regional Officer, Europe

Robert Van Niekerk - Chief Technicaland Innovation Officer

Charl Keyter - CFO

James Wellsted - EVP, IR and Corporate Affairs

Kevin Robertson - EVP, US PGM operations

Conference Call Participants

Adrian Hammond - SBG Securities

Raj Ray - BMO Capital Markets

Chris Nicholson - RMB Morgan Stanley

Cameron Needham - Bank of America

Leroy Mnguni - HSBC

Neal Froneman

Good afternoon and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our H1 2023 Results Presentation. Just a few comments upfront. This has been another period of our results being impacted negatively by one-off events, some of them self-inflicted and some such as the extreme weather events in Australia, an Act of God or for those of you who believe in climate change also self-inflicted by humanity.

The economy and hence the running of mining operations is in a particularly tough place globally at the moment. And there could well be a downturn as we see it for some time. Remember, we refer to these more as pandemics, and this is where our anti-fragility culture or differentiator stands us in good stead.

As you will see from the title of the presentation, our antifragility differentiator is creating significant advantage to our peers, for reasons that I'm going to outline in the first section. Antifragility for those of you who are wondering, what it means, and I took this definition out of Wikipedia, is something that does not merely withstand a shock, but actually improves. Antifragility is beyond robustness and that is the culture we draft within our company.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.