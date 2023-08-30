deepblue4you

Thesis

One of the nice features of the higher rates environment is the increased attractiveness of high yielding short duration instruments. A portfolio manager can create a short duration bond fund in order to layer in an attractive return while at the same time keeping duration and credit risks low. The higher the tenor of a fixed income instrument, the higher the probability of default.

A structuring tactic for fixed income portfolio managers is that of the short duration bond fund. The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (BATS:VUSB) is such a structure. The fund has a large $4 billion AUM and a 30-day SEC yield of 5.4% and rising. The fund's duration is 0.9 years, which translates into the fund having a slight lag to instantaneously absorbing higher short term yields. Expect the 5.4% yield to continue moving higher if rates stay at the current levels:

Metrics (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund's portfolio exhibits a 5.76% yield to maturity. That translates into the fund's 30-day SEC yield moving higher towards the yield to maturity as time passes (all else equal from a rates perspective). This feature is due to the duration lag for the portfolio, duration that sits at 0.9 years. In essence VUSB 'turns-over' its collateral every year, meaning you realize the underlying bond yields, and the collateral re-sets to market terms. In essence the portfolio is laddered, so that actually happens daily.

The fund comes from a behemoth platform in the asset management space, and benefits from the deep credit and fundamental research that Vanguard engages in. With rates set to be higher for longer and an uncertain risk environment, well-managed short duration bond funds are an attractive place to keep capital.

The fund represents an extremely conservative allocation, with a sub 1% annualized volatility, and a nice upward sloping total return profile:

Data by YCharts

Well-structured short-term bond funds are supposed to do just what you see in the above graph - accrete a portfolio yield with de-minimis volatility and drawdowns. Poorly structured funds will have drawdowns, even deep ones. Not here.

Why Vanguard?

VUSB is a new fund, having launched in April 2021. It took a while for the vehicle to find its footing, but in today's environment it will benefit greatly from the resources provided by the Vanguard platform.

The Vanguard Group is among the world’s largest equity and fixed income managers and has proprietary industry and single name research which is utilized to make investment decisions. With bankruptcies rising, it is extremely important to mitigate any rating migration:

Bankruptcies (Bloomberg)

Higher rates will take their toll on certain companies and industries. We will see increased bankruptcies as well as ratings migrations. A rating migration matrix shows the historical moves in companies' credit worthiness. All else equal, in a strained credit environment we will see more companies get downgraded rather than upgraded.

VUSB Analytics

AUM: $4 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: n/a.

Std. Deviation: 1.01 (SA platform).

Annualized Volatility: 0.93%

Yield: 5.4%.

Premium/Discount to NAV: n/a.

Z-Stat: n/a.

Leverage Ratio: 0%.

Composition: Fixed Income - Short Term Bond

Duration: 0.9 yrs.

Expense Ratio: 0.1%.

Holdings

The fund contains a portfolio of investment grade credits:

Ratings Profile (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can observe a fairly conservative allocation that is spread across the rating profiles. The more aggressive short term bond funds have very high 'BBB' allocations. Not here. We can see the vehicle actually being overweight 'A' names, and even having a 'AAA' bucket allocation. This structural feature contributes to the low standard deviation and volatility exhibited by the fund.

While there is an ABS sleeve here, most names are pure corporate bonds:

Sectors (Fund Website)

The finance and industrial sectors are the highest allocations here, followed by utilities. These sorts of allocations are common across short term bond funds.

The fund contains over 600 individual names in its portfolio, and no issuer represents more than 1% of the collateral pool. That type of granularity ensures that even outside default scenarios are well provisioned for. The standard recovery rate for corporate bonds is 40%, so even if an issuer defaults, we are talking about a maximum 60 bps drag to the fund's yield here.

Diversification, granularity, and adequate rating profiles are extremely important here. A retail investor should not invest in short term bond funds that take outsized single name risks (such as concentrations higher than 4% of the collateral pool). Such a structure can create scenarios where a single issuer default can wipe out a year's worth of accruals.

Conclusion

VUSB is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle comes from the Vanguard Group, a behemoth in the asset management industry. The fund is fairly new, having come to market in 2021. It took a bit of time for the vehicle to find its footing, but the fund has delivered robust returns this year, with an annualized volatility below 1%.

VUSB has a conservative construction which is not overweight 'BBB' credits, thus making it attractive in an environment that is witnessing increased bankruptcies. The fund has a 5.4% 30-day SEC yield, but a 5.76% portfolio yield to maturity, meaning that all else equal, the SEC yield will move higher towards the portfolio yield as time passes.

A retail investor who desires to make a conservative, low volatility capital allocation that benefits from the research platform of a premier asset manager is well served by VUSB. We are a Buy for this name.