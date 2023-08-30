Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Progress In Debt Repayment Could Trigger Positive Re-Rating

Aug. 30, 2023
On the Pulse
  • AT&T's stock price is near 52-week lows despite reaffirming its free cash flow guidance and strong performance in its broadband core business.
  • The company's subscriber base and broadband revenues are growing, driven by investments in its broadband business.
  • AT&T's dividend is safe and well-covered by free cash flow, and the company has the potential to gradually reduce its debt burden over time.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is trading near 52-week lows despite reaffirming its free cash flow guidance and producing robust momentum in its broadband core business in the second quarter.

AT&T's stock price weakness is hard to explain considering that

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

