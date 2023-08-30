Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Benchmark Electronics: Still Not In Buy Territory Post Q2 Earnings

Aug. 30, 2023 3:26 AM ETBenchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.65K Followers

Summary

  • Benchmark Electronics' Q2 earnings beat normalized EPS estimates, but shares did not push on post the announcement.
  • The company's earnings growth remains under pressure, despite positive operating cash flow for the first time in two years in Q2.
  • Benchmark's leverage has increased significantly, leading to a low interest coverage ratio and a moderate outlook for profit growth.

Cost Value Matrix Graph Business Concept

IvelinRadkov

Intro

We wrote about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) back in June post the company's first-quarter numbers. Despite the very attractive valuation on offer in Benchmark at the time, we maintained our 'Hold' rating in the stock due to continued weakness

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.65K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.