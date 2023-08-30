mphillips007

Investment Thesis

With The Hershey Company’s (NYSE:HSY) ability to still pass on costs to consumers, hence increasing margins, I wanted to take a look at the company’s financial health and whether it is a good time to invest now, now that the share price is down 21% from its most recent peak in May. I believe that the company’s ability to keep passing on the production costs is not going to last long anymore, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw some margin contraction in the next couple of quarterly reports. The company is very strong financially and has a decent moat, however, it is still slightly too expensive for a new investor. A decent dividend keeps my rating to “hold” instead of “sell” for existing investors and would add on more weakness.

Outlook

The company managed to increase its margins further in the last quarter due to higher pricing that was slightly offset by a very slight decline in volume and mix. It seems like the price hikes aren't affecting the demand for sweets that much. The demand for chocolate products seems to be price-inelastic, meaning that when there is a hike in these products, the consumers hardly change their consumption habits of chocolate. When the price is lower, the consumer still hardly changes their chocolate consumption habits. So, that is a positive for Hershey. Prices of cocoa beans have skyrocketed in the last year, yet the company managed to increase margins, which means all those costs have been passed down to inelastic consumers who will not stop eating candy, but for how long can this last?

Cocoa beans price (Index Mundi)

The pandemic accelerated the consumption of these products considerably and reversed the trend of being health conscious, however, it’s been quite a long time and people can exercise more outside, eat out, and socialize with their loved ones now once again and I believe the healthy lifestyle is back on the rise. A poll of US adults aged 30+ found that weight loss is a top priority for them right now after the pandemic. In the same article, it mentioned that 52% of the respondents gained 9 to 20 pounds during the peak of the pandemic. So, people are becoming more health conscious once again, which may turn into lower sales or normalized sales like it was pre-pandemic.

Going back to the price issues, it seems that consumers are fighting back already and with the recent 46-year high on cocoa prices and sugar, companies like Hershey or Mondelez (MDLZ) are facing pushbacks from cash-strapped consumers. At some point, even the most inelastic consumers become price-conscious consumers if enough hikes happen, I believe that further price increases will be negative for HSY, and I would expect a lot of volatility in the upcoming couple of quarterly reports. I wouldn't be surprised if we see some sort of deterioration in margins in the next couple of quarters because of this.

In summary, it looks to me like we may see some margin contraction going forward because of ever-rising material prices that the company may not be able to pass on to the consumer going forward, who is already in much better shape than it was a year or two ago when the stress of a lockdown and burn out affected their life.

Dividend

A lot of investors are looking for a decent dividend income, and with the recent 15% dividend hike announced by the company, HSY is even more attractive now than before. The dividend is very safe in my opinion and the quant rating system agrees with me on that, with less than a 50% payout ratio and 13 years of dividend growth it is hard to argue that it is a solid pick, especially now that the share price has come down from its recent peak by 21%. I am sure the dividend growth will continue for years to come given that the payout ratio is relatively low so far and if the company cannot find ways to expand and grow, I would rather have them pay out more of those earnings in the form of a dividend.

Financials

As of Q2 ’23, the company had $446m in cash and equivalents, against $4B in long-term debt. I don’t think this debt is an issue for a company that is able to generate around $2.2B in operating cash flow and EBIT. The company’s historical interest coverage ratio has been very solid, and I don’t see this changing anytime soon. As of FY22, the ratio stood at around 16.4x, meaning that EBIT can cover interest expense on debt 16 times over. For reference, 2x is considered healthy, but I would rather have it closer to 5x or 6x. HSY has no risk of insolvency.

Interest Coverage (Author)

HSY’s current ratio would be alarming because it is under 1, which means if push comes to shove and the company had to pay off all its short-term obligation at once it wouldn’t be able to, however, it looks like the ratio was driven primarily by the company’s cash position, which decreased substantially from FY20. This tells us that the company isn’t hoarding cash and is being proactive with it and that is a positive in my book so, I don’t think a ratio of under 1 is an issue for HSY as I could see this jumping back up above 1 in no time.

Current Ratio (Author)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA and ROE have been fantastic historically even if these are showing a downtrend over the last 5 years. These are well above my minimums of 5% for ROA and 10% for ROE. This tells us that the management is utilizing the company’s assets efficiently and is creating value for shareholders.

ROA and ROE (Author)

The opposite trend is observed when looking at the company’s return on invested capital, which is showing a nice uptrend since the pandemic lows in FY20 and is well above my minimum target of 10%. Even at the lows, it was almost twice my minimum. This tells us that the company has a really strong competitive advantage and a strong moat. That in my opinion calls for a premium on share price and a much lower margin of safety.

ROIC (Author)

Overall, it looks like HSY is a very solid company with a very strong financial position and a very strong moat and competitive edge. So, let's see what I would be willing to pay for such a company and what I would recommend a new investor to pay to get a decent risk/reward outcome.

Valuation

It seems like there isn’t much revenue growth in the future for the company, which to me already tells me that the current TTM PE ratio of 25 is too high. For my base case, I took the management’s FY23 guidance of around 8% growth, which I linearly grew down to 4% by FY32, giving me around 6% CAGR over the next decade. This is a better growth than the company saw over the last decade as it averaged around 4% CAGR.

For my optimistic case, I went with a 10% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with a 4% CAGR.

In terms of margins, I decided to improve gross margin by around 300bps or 3% in the next decade, while improving operating margins by around 200bps or 2%. This will bring net margins from 16% in FY22 to around 21% by FY32, which I think is a reasonable assumption.

On top of these estimates, I decided to break my rule of adding a 25% margin of safety and went with 15% instead because of the strong moat and safe dividend. With that said the company’s intrinsic value is around $164.27 a share, implying it is slightly overvalued currently and I wouldn’t start a position here if I was a new investor.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

The lack of revenue catalysts and the uncertainty of that revenue in the future calls for a much lower PE ratio than what it has now. If we take my intrinsic value and forward EPS, the company would be priced at around a 17x PE ratio, which I think is more reasonable and a much better risk/reward.

I don't think the share price will come down too much anymore, however, I do see further volatility in the upcoming quarters due to uncertainty about the consumer's behavior and whether the company will manage to retain these margins. If the company misses on some key financials, I could see further deterioration in share price, which may present a better entry point for a new investor or current investor who is looking to average down and keep collecting the safe dividend.

I will keep the company on my watchlist and monitor how the share price is going to react to future reports. I will have a price alert somewhere around $180 a share and will look to start a position somewhere there if it ever comes down to it. The only other way I could see the intrinsic value improving substantially is if the company manages to improve its EPS in the future despite the lack of revenue growth.