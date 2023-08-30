Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ACGBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCPK:ACGBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 29, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Han Guoqiang - Secretary of the Board of Directors

Fu Wanjun - Vice Chairman, Executive Director, President

Lin Li - Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Han Guoqiang

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'm the Secretary of the Board of Directors of ABC. I'm very glad to invite the investors, analysts as well as press brands to participate in the Agriculture Bank of China 2023 Interim results announcement. I'd like to express my heart for participation and express my appreciation for your long-term support.

First of all, I'd like to give you an introduction about the leaders of the Agricultural Bank of China to order this event with their presence. They're the Vice Chairman, Executive Director, President, Mr. Fu Wanjun; Executive Director, Vice President, Mr. Zhang Xuguang; Executive Director, Vice President, Mr. Mr. Lin Li; Vice President, Mr. Liu Xiaopeng; Vice President, Mr. LIU Hong.

At the same time, I would like to introduce all of the Direct executives who participate in this event online. We have a lot of friends coming to this announcement, and we also have a lot of friends coming from all around the world who join us online. Therefore, in the exchange and discussion, we will have the onsite Q&A session and internet Q&A to make sure the investors, analysts, past friends, as well as stakeholders can have a really comprehensive communication with the management team. And we will have a result announcement and Q&A session.

First part, I would like to welcome Mr. Fu Wanjun to give us an introduction about the interim results of the Agriculture Bank of China. Welcome.

Fu Wanjun

Distinguished investors, analysts, and their brands from press, good afternoon. Welcome to the Agriculture Bank of China

