NIO: Closer To A Turning Point (Rating Upgrade)

Andy Feng

Early on Tuesday morning, we received second quarter results from Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE:NIO). The company is looking to get its growth story back on track this year after multiple years that saw tremendous disappointment. While the Q2 results weren't as good as they could have been, the company is making some positive strides.

For Q2, NIO announced total revenues of $1.21 billion, which was down about 15% over the prior year period. Unfortunately, this did miss street estimates by about $60 million, and was basically matched the lowest analyst figure on the street. This top line number is especially disappointing when you consider that we already had delivery figures in, so analysts knew how many vehicles were sold. NIO's top line, when translated to US dollars, was impacted a bit by the strength in the greenback against the Yuan, going to 7.25 at the end of Q2 2023 from under 6.70 a year earlier.

NIO investors also woke up to some disappointment further down the income statement. Vehicle margins were just 6.2% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 16.7% in second quarter of 2022. As NIO looked to move older inventory and prepare for its next generation of vehicles, discounting was prevalent, while more used vehicle sales hurt as well. Total gross margins saw an even larger drop, falling from 13.0% to 1.0%. As a result, NIO's operating loss and net loss, even on a non-GAAP basis, more than doubled from the year ago period, resulting in a larger than expected loss.

One of the issues I've had with NIO in recent quarters is the poor shape of its balance sheet. These large ongoing losses have led to quite a bit of cash burn. NIO finished Q2 with $4.3 billion in cash and investments, which was down from $8.1 billion a year earlier. As the chart below shows, working capital for the company went negative at the end of Q2. That resulted in another equity offering during July that raised over $700 million, but it is possible that more capital will be needed in the next year.

Nio Working Capital (Company Earnings Reports)

The company reported its best month of deliveries in July, over 20,000, which puts Q3 on pace to be the best quarter ever. Management guided to deliveries of 55,000 to 57,000 vehicles for the current period. NIO is still struggling to get to last year's target of hitting 30,000 units in a month early in 2023, but it seems some progress is being made now. Total revenues are forecast to be in a range of $2.606 billion to $2.692 billion. While that's a bit better than the street at $2.44 billion, we must remember that at last year's Q2 report, analysts were looking for over $3.80 billion in Q3 2023, so expectations had come down quite dramatically.

Since my previous article on the name, the average price target on the street has finally started to rise, and it is now over $13.50. That implies about $3 of upside from current levels, as it seems analysts are liking the delivery story for the back half of this year. Back in early July, when the stock was a couple of percent below where it is now, the street saw the name as worth about $11, which didn't represent tremendous upside.

With the solid delivery guidance for Q3, I am upgrading NIO shares today to a hold. The company should finally start to see some meaningful revenue growth as it continues to scale the business, and that hopefully will lead to better margins moving forward. I'm not quite ready to recommend buying just yet because this is only one quarter at this point and we've seen NIO struggle time and time again. Also, the capital raise did help for the near term, but the financial situation here still isn't that great. Should the company raise some more money and perhaps trade down into the high single digits, I would look at my recommendation again.

In the end, NIO announced a mixed set of results on Tuesday. Q2 revenues came in lighter than expected, and with margins dropping, net losses were larger than analysts were looking for. At the same time, Q3 guidance was decent, with the company on track for a record quarter of deliveries. Things look to be getting better, but NIO has had many speed bumps before, so I need to see more progress before coming a true believer.