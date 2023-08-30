Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Count On Yet Another Dividend Hike From Philip Morris In September

Aug. 30, 2023 3:57 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)BTI, JAPAY
Dividend Appreciator profile picture
Dividend Appreciator
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • Philip Morris is expected to raise its dividend in September to $1.33 per share per quarter.
  • PM stock has had stable returns and steady dividends, but unimpressive total returns for years.
  • The company has experienced low dividend growth for a time now, but an uptick in earnings growth bodes well for future dividend growth rates.
IQOS store in Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Marina113

Even though the summer is drawing to a close, everything is not gloomy for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) shareholders. In September every year, the Board raises the dividend, and so again it will this year.

Admittedly, the dividend growth rate has

This article was written by

Dividend Appreciator profile picture
Dividend Appreciator
2.46K Followers
I have been an investor for a number of years but it's only in the last couple of years that I have made dividends and, perhaps more importantly, the growth of them, the focus of my investment approach. My priority will therefore be on stocks that either pay stable and high dividends and/or are increasing them at a high rate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM, MO, BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.