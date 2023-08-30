Marina113

Even though the summer is drawing to a close, everything is not gloomy for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) shareholders. In September every year, the Board raises the dividend, and so again it will this year.

Admittedly, the dividend growth rate has not been as stellar in recent years as investors in the golden days of old were used to, but growth rates have been turning up at Philip Morris, setting the stage for higher potential dividend growth rates going forward. Yes, last year was tough with inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, resulting in a dividend hike lower than my prediction, for a new level of $1.27 per share per quarter.

The good news with the bad news is that it is mostly behind us, which means there's likely to be a much more decent hike this year, on the back of good results so far and strong guidance for the rest of the year. Philip Morris is a solid stock for investors seeking a high current income in conjunction with a growth rate surpassing inflation over time.

Data by YCharts

There's certainly been better places to invest over the last five years. This stock is up 23% over the time period. That translates into just over 4% per year on average. Adding in an annual dividend yield of about 5%, we get to slightly above 9% in total returns. This is pretty much in line with long-term market returns, but ignores the fact that the S&P 500 is up 52% before dividends over the same period of time. On a positive note, the stock has at least been stable. Investors have received steady dividends with a pretty stable stock price, with an upward tilt.

Historical Dividend Growth

This company has paid a dividend ever since being spun off from its sister company, Altria (MO), back in 2008. Before that, the dividend growth streak goes back more than five decades. Between 2008 and 2014 the dividend grew fast, from $0.46 to $0.94 -- an annualized growth rate of 12.6%.

Then something happened that doesn't happen in the tobacco space -- innovation. Smoking rate declines accelerated, people turned to alternative products like vaping and snus, and cash flows were prioritized into R&D, much of which would have been paid out as dividends just a couple of years before. The good thing is that Philip Morris seems to have invested its billions well, having now created a huge market for IQOS. Investors had to endure a decade of low dividend growth, but might now finally start to be rewarded.

The dividend from the summer of 2014 until the summer of 2023 grew by only 35%, for an annualized rate of only 3.4% to $1.27. The hike last year was the slowest of all with its downright disappointing 1.6% increase.

Data by YCharts

We can see that tiny increase last year in the graph above. At least it grew, but that is scant consolation for investors experiencing mid-single digit inflation rates.

The payout ratio has been more volatile, but always high. It's been moving between a low of 83% and a high of just over 100%. This is a cash flow business with high margins and relatively low levels of capital expenditures, so an 80-90% payout ratio is acceptable. But close to 100% is obviously too much for any company. That said, there are always one-off items and non-cash items that muddle the picture. In all, I am not worried about the payout ratio, but the current level leaves absolutely no room for a dividend growth rate above the earnings growth rate.

September Dividend Hike

Apparently, the Board has landed on mid-September as the ideal time for announcing the annual dividend hike. This year it has set the September dividend announcement date at Wednesday September 13. No guarantees, but if it continues with its habit, this will be the date an increased dividend is announced.

In order to analyze the magnitude of a potential dividend increase, it's certainly helpful to see from its latest earnings press release how things are going over at Philip Morris. The company reported a currency-neutral EPS growth rate of 16.9% and targets a full-year growth rate of 8.0%-9.5%. It reported volume growth, a rarity in this industry, even though it includes Heat-not-burn products. Oral Product Shipment Volume had a pretty impressive 100% growth rate from last year, though it should be duly noted that the Swedish Match acquisition was finalized at the end of 2022, so the numbers are included this year, massively driving the growth rate numbers of this category.

I must say that the Swedish Match acquisition seems to be adding substantially to the overall growth rate of the company. On slide 22 of its Q2 presentation we can see that the number of ZYN cans sold increased from 203 million in Q2 2022 to a full 292 million in Q2 2023. That is volume growth of 44% from an already high base! It doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Together with the 14.8% year-over-year increase in the number of IQOS users, as seen on slide 16, it seems quite likely that the company will continue to be able to generate volume growth for a long time to come.

Smoke-free products revenue now constitutes 35.4% of total revenue at the company -- it has come a long way from the legacy cigarette producer it once was. Things are thus looking quite good, though I ideally would like the discrepancy between the adjusted EPS and reported EPS to be lower.

Mid-point EPS guidance for the year is $6.18. Current annual dividend per share is $5.08, which would translate into and 82% payout ratio. As the payout ratio is already pretty high, it's unlikely the Board will utilize the entire expected 8.8% EPS growth into an equal DPS growth rate. A prudent Board would probably leave some percentage points as a buffer for future years. Aside from the terrible 2022, investors have been accustomed to 3-4% annual dividend hikes. Though many will expect that to start picking up soon, the Board probably doesn't feel it has to offer much more than that in order to satisfy investors. Offering slightly above that range would send a good signal -- a signal that better times are slowly materializing and that there's more to come. My prediction is therefore for a dividend hike of 4.7% for a new quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Risk Factors

Even large multinational companies like Philip Morris are exposed to a whole host of risk factors. In particular currencies have been a major risk factor for Philip Morris for many years. As the U.S. dollar has risen, foreign earnings have been weak when translated into U.S. dollars. Over time, exchange rates tend to even out, but the dollar has been strong for a decade now, so over time can certainly be a long time. Regulatory risk is a very real risk for tobacco companies. That was one of the reasons the company split in the first place. Though most countries are not as litigious as the United States, many are fond of new regulations. Australia has been particularly keen, being at the forefront with the introduction of plain packaging. Of all things, innovation is now sailing up as a risk factor. Luckily, though, Philip Morris seems to be at the vanguard, perhaps together with British American Tobacco (BTI), which means Philip Morris should probably be a beneficiary of innovation. Lastly, the ever shrinking smoking rate all over the world is a well-known and long term risk factor for the entire industry.

Current Valuation

Particularly for a value stock, as I consider Philip Morris to be, valuation is paramount. Even the leader of its industry might produce low future returns if too much is priced into the stock. As such, I will look at Philip Morris and compare it on a couple of metrics to two competitors, namely British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY).

Philip Morris British American Japan Tobacco Price/Sales 4.2x 2.1x 2.1x Price/Earnings 16.7x 8.4x 11.9x Yield 5.3% 8.4% 4.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Well, it doesn't take you long to figure out that among the three, Philip Morris is the most expensive based on both Price/Sales and Price/Earnings. British American in particular looks really cheap. Surprisingly cheap, given it is a large international competitor with a lot of leading products within the reduced risk space. I will have to look closer at that company at a later time.

Philip Morris does have an enticing dividend yield of 5.3%, though not as juicy as British American's at 8.4%. The P/E ratio is higher than the other two but still not worryingly high. For a regular consumer staples company I would expect a ratio of around 20x. There is somewhat higher risk here but also pretty nice expected growth rates. So in all I think the price is fairly decent.

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris to be able to produce an annual EPS growth rate over the next five years of 9.1%. Assuming no change to the earnings multiple and adding in the annual dividend yield of 5.3%, we arrive at an expected total shareholder return of 14.4%. This is comfortably above what the market offers over time, and you get it from a stable international market leader. Philip Morris should be a part of all portfolios seeking a combination of high current income and robust long term growth prospects.

Conclusion

Philip Morris has offered investors dividend growth for a long time, even though the growth rate has been disappointing in later years. After some tough years things are looking up again and the company now produces volume growth as well as price growth -- which in combination offers investors long term earnings growth rates close to double digits. The company is a buy at these levels, offering a nice combination of high current income with the prospect of robust growth of that income over time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.