XPeng: Investors Overreact To DiDi Deal

Aug. 30, 2023 3:58 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)
Summary

  • XPeng announced that it is acquiring DiDi Global's smart vehicle unit for $744M and that it will develop a new low-price EV brand in FY 2024.
  • The global autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow by a factor of 10X over the next decade, creating a massive opportunity for XPeng.
  • I am skeptical about XPeng's low-margin strategy at a time of negative vehicle margins.
  • The deal with DiDi Global could strengthen XPeng's position in the Chinese AD market, but margin pressures and valuation concerns remain.
Xpeng Motors car store with customers

Robert Way

Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) announced on Sunday that it was acquiring DiDi Global (OTCPK:DIDIY)’s smart vehicle unit which could potentially result in XPeng moving faster into high-volume production of electric vehicles. XPeng only recently

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XPEV, LI, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

