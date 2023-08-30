Global Business Travel Group: Buy This Travel Stock On Revenue Growth
Summary
- Global Business Travel Group is showing strong momentum in revenue growth driven by transactions, TTV, SME, and international customers, and expected improvement in customers from across industries.
- In Q2-2023, GBTG reported the highest quarterly revenue in its corporate history.
- Achieved an important milestone by returning to positive free cash flow.
Investment Thesis
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) has underperformed in 2023 and stock prices are down by about 3%. However, I believe a stock has the potential for upside based on revenue growth driven by transaction growth from broad-based customers across the industry, strong improvement in operational efficiency reflected from margin improvement and achieving positive free cash flow are some of the stock catalysts.
Global Business Travel (GBT) is the world's leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes.
Strong Revenue Performance Driven By Growth In Total Transaction Value
In Q2-2023, the company reported the highest quarterly revenue in their corporate history. The revenue increased by $106 million, an increase of 22% Y/Y driven by continued recovery from post-pandemic travel relaxation. The management expects revenue growth for FY-2023 in the range of 22-23%. Moreover, GBT achieved Q2-2023 revenue ahead of guidance & thus raised FY 2023 guidance, it is a solid sign.
The company has 2 segments i.e. Travel and Product & Professional Services. The travel segment includes revenue streams related to servicing a transaction, through air, hotel, car rental, rail or other travel-related booking or reservation. Its revenue increased by $91 million (23% growth Y/Y) due to growth in transaction value supported by strong growth in corporate travel and international transactions. The other segment, Product and Professional Services revenue increased $15 million (16% growth Y/Y) due to growth in management fees and corporate events revenue (driven by strengthened demand).
Transactions and Total Transaction Value (TTV) - Excellent SME and International Growth
As travel restrictions have been relaxed, GBT has seen continuous improvement in its key volume metrics through H1-2023.
In the above graph, we can see that total transactions increased by 12% compared to Q2-2022 and TTV increased by 13% to $7.3 billion due to growth in business travel. Furthermore, management expect double digit transaction growth in H2-2023.
For the travel industry, details of transactions are the most important metrics to evaluate the performance of the company.
From the above graph, investors can understand the source of the increase in transactions. With this, we can conclude SME (Small-Medium Enterprise) and international transactions are growing fastest. SME transactions increased by 15% Y/Y and international transactions by 17% Y/Y. The management expects the highest growth in industrials, communication services and financial services and insurance. Also, it's customers expect continued strong growth in H2-2023 travel spending.
In summary, GBT is showing strong momentum in revenue growth driven by transactions, TTV, SME and international customers, and expected improvement in customers from across industries. Thus, we can conclude that GBT stocks will take advantage of an improving overall business travel environment.
Revenue Growth of GBT in Comparison To Peers
Let's try to understand the revenue growth of GBT in comparison to peers to substantiate our analysis:
From the above comparison, we can conclude that revenue growth of GBT in Q2-2023 is higher than of almost all peers of travel tech, airlines, hotels and business services. Hence, buying this growing travel stock could be a genius move for investors.
Drive continued margin improvement
There have been continuous improvements in GBT's business and operating position since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. GBT has successfully managed the cost in an environment of high inflation. In Q2-2023, adjusted EBITDA amounted to $106 million, an increase of 126% Y/Y. The companies having incremental margins (EBITDA margin growth > revenue growth) are showing signs of operational efficiency. Furthermore, it has achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18% compared to 10% in Q2-2022. This is a significant improvement of 800bps in a year and investors must consider this in their analysis. Moreover, management is estimating adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 16%-17% for FY-2023. This is 10% higher than compared to the 6% margin for FY-2022. In nutshell, GBT has a solid trend for margin improvement.
Returned to Positive Free Cash Flow
Cash is king and GBT has achieved an important milestone by returning to positive Free Cash Flow ahead of projections in Q2-2023. This is an improvement of $195 million compared to the same period in 2022 driven by an increase in cash flow from operating activities.
Risk for Investment
Although the world is moving back to the pre-pandemic travel pattern, however any new variant could derail travel relaxations and will be a negative catalyst for GBT. Therefore, the company cannot foresee the long-term effects of the pandemic on its business.
GBT has achieved an important milestone by returning to positive Free Cash Flow and its important to manage the cost structure effectively to continue with positive FCF. Any mismanagement of operating expenses will lead to negative FCF. Hence, management of cost structure is important in the current situation.
Final Thought
The key investor takeaway is that GBT is a solid company with robust historical revenue growth and projected growth. It is poised to outperform due to performance of key metrics like transactions and TTV, EBITDA margin expansion, better management of cost structure and break even of FCF in Q2-2023. However, investors have to watch closely the impact of any emerging COVID variant on revenue growth. In addition, the investor should keep a close eye on management guidance related to revenue and margins. In nutshell, buying this travel stock could be a genius move.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments