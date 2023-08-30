mikulas1

Thesis

Triple Flag (NYSE:TFPM) is an excellent royalty and streaming company that is reasonably priced. It owns a well-diversified portfolio of quality assets. The company has a robust balance sheet, low debts, and sufficient debt coverage. The management has expertise and skin in the game. Elliot Management LLP, Newmont (NEM), and Pan American Siler (PAAS) are among the major shareholders.

I expect the gold price to rise in the next 24 months up to the 2,200 - 2,500 $/oz range. That will benefit all businesses involved in gold mining, and Triple Flag is well-positioned to benefit from that. The royalty companies are a mandatory part of every portfolio that seeks exposure to precious metals.

Company Overview

Triple Flag operates in one of the most exciting segments of the mining sector - royalty and streaming. These companies do not develop new deposits or operate mines. They finance other companies to do that. However, financing, in this case, is different from bank lending, raising debt, or issuing bonds and equity. Profit is not expressed as interest in the principal but as royalty or stream. This business model has the following features that distinguish it from mining companies.

They have mainly fixed costs, i.e., the upfront costs. More revenue from royalty and streaming ounces does not result in more recurring expenses to realize them. A royalty contract is based on a one-time upfront payment against a percentage of revenue or profits. The more ounces the gold miner unearths, the more the revenue for the royalty company increases at no additional cost.

The huge margin of safety against the gold's spot price is another great advantage. Triple Flag pays an average of $ 185 to get one ounce of gold as revenue. Even if gold becomes $1,000, the company remains profitable. That translates into extensive profit margins compared to mining companies when the spot price is high. The average Net Margin for a mining company is 8%. For royalty and streaming, the average is 35%.

The disadvantage of the royalty and streaming model is the lower leverage to a rising gold price. For a royalty firm, if an ounce AISC is $185 and the spot moves from $1,500 to $2,000, the net profit per ounce would increase from $1,315 to $1,815, i.e., by 38%. The rate of profit change for a mining company with an AISC of $1,000 and a rising spot from $1,500 to $2,000 - the gross profit per ounce of $500 becomes $1,000 or increases by 100%.

Triple Flag was incorporated in 2019. The IPO was in May 2021 at 13 US dollars per share. Since then, the company successfully expanded its portfolio. The last notable move was the Maverix acquisition in January 2023. Both are among the best mid-sized royalty and streaming companies. I applaud Triple Flag's management decision to buy Maverix. The synergy between both companies is excellent, considering their assets' quality. The company has 229 assets in its portfolio. Twenty-nine are paying assets, bringing revenues from royalty and streaming agreements.

The focus is on precious metals. The revenues are divided between gold at 64%, silver at 31%, and base metals at 5%. The chart below from the last company's presentation illustrates the Triple Flag portfolio divided by assets, commodities, and geography.

The primary assets are located in low-risk jurisdictions. The distribution of the revenue is even better than the NAV. The table below from the last company report confirms that.

The revenue from Australia, Canada, and the United States makes up 52%. The mid-risk states such as Mexico and Colombia contribute 10%. The biggest known unknown is South Africa, with a share of 6%. I consider it among the riskier jurisdictions included in Triple Flag's portfolio. The issues in South Africa are multiple and profoundly affect all industries. The mining business is not an exception.

One particular thing I like about Triple Flag is the roughly equal revenue from streaming and royalties-the below chart from the company's Q2 2023 report shows that:

Royalty and streaming revenues respond differently to gold price fluctuations. The former gives little leverage to price changes because it is the percentage of financial results. The latter is the opposite; the agreement stipulates a fixed quantity of ounces yearly to be sold to the streaming company at a price well below the spot but higher than the royalty cost per ounce. The purchase price is more similar to miners' AISC. Thus, streaming revenues are more sensitive to the gold price. In a bull market, that provides miners alike leverage. The primary cash-generating assets are shown below from the Q2 2023 results presentation.

They are well-diversified across different jurisdictions without being overweight in certain regions. As I mentioned, higher risk presents the mine in South Africa operated by RBPLat. There is one positive sign about that asset: it is a streaming contract, not a royalty. If RBPLat's profit margins are squeezed, the royalties due to Triple Flag will shrink, too. Moreover, in that case, it is streaming, and regardless of the profit margins, RBPLat has to deliver the gold under the agreed terms.

Triple Flag added a new producing asset to its portfolio. It is a 2.50% Net Smelter Royalty on the Agbaou mine operated by Allied Gold. Below are details from the last company presentation.

The acquisition will add extra ounces to the company's bottom line and help to achieve the projected goals. Expected ounces attributed to TFPM for 2023 are 100-115 k oz GEO. The expectations are to reach above 140k oz GEO. Triple Flag has access to liquidity to keep adding new assets to its portfolio. I am confident the management will achieve the stated goals.

Company Financials

The royalty and streaming companies have distinct advantages over the miners - no variable costs, a massive margin of safety relative to the spot price of gold, and very high net profit margins. These benefits are directly reflected in the financial performance of companies in this segment. The table below uses data from Triple Flag's last report.

EBITDA/Interest expenses 26 EBITDA - CPX/Interest expenses NA Quick ratio 2.9 Current ratio 4.6 Net debt/EBIT 0.4 Net debt/EBITDA - CPX NA Long-term debt/Equity 3.6% Total debt/Equity 3.7% Total liabilities/Total assets 4.3% Click to enlarge

An exceptional balance sheet is the norm for most royalty and streaming companies. Low debt ensures the company remains liquid and solvent even if the gold price drops to $1,000 an ounce.

FCF/EV 2.0% Sales/EV 6.4% Asset Margin 91% Gross Margin 83.7% ROI 2.59% ROE 3.86% Net income per Employee $ 4,238,000 Click to enlarge

Triple Flag's performance is average for the industry. The acquisition of Maverix adds another 20 revenue-producing assets. Previously, there were only nine. This year, the difference in revenue sources will become apparent. At the same time, the company has some of the best margins among its competitors. Asset margin, the benchmark adopted to compare royalty and streaming businesses, is 91%. The average for other companies in the industry is 85%.

Traditionally, royalty and streaming companies distribute dividends. Triple Flag is no exception to the rule. With the expected rise of the gold price, the dividends paid by those companies will become more lucrative.

Dividend yield (TTM) 1.56% Payout ratio 55% 5Y dividend growth (CAGR) 16% Frequency Quarterly quarterly Click to enlarge

Managers

Shaun Usmar is the founder of the company. He has much experience in the mining and processing sector. He was on the board of Xstrata - before its acquisition by Glencore, Xstrata was the largest lignite and brown coal trading company. Before founding Triple Flag, Shaun Usmar held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Barrick Gold. He owns 1.1% of all shares. Geoffrey Burns is the founder of Maverix and is now part of the board of directors of Triple Flag. He owns 1.05% of the company.

Investors

Elliot Management is the fund of the legend Paul Elliot. He is known for his activist investing approach and notorious investments in Argentine bonds. Elliot Management and Orion Resource Partners provided the capital to found Triple Flag. They own 64.7% of all shares. At the same time, Triple Flag is the largest holding in its portfolio at 16%.

Pan American Silver is one of the few producers of silver as a primary product rather than a by-product of zinc and copper mining. Pan American was one of the shareholders in Maverix, and their stake translated into shares of Triple Flag. They own 12.9% of the company's shares.

Newmont Corporation is the largest gold mining company in the world. Newmont was one of the shareholders in Maverix, and their stake was transformed into shares of Triple Flag. They own 7.5% of the company's shares.

The company has a small float - 24.33%. By comparison, other royalty and stream companies have over 90% free float. The advantage lies in the limited stock offering. When the company becomes more attractive, raising the price of 24% of the shares is much easier than 90%. Float determines the price of all claims. It's easier to move 24% than all 100% of the shares.

Valuation

I measure the value of royalty and streaming companies using two approaches. The first is Net Asset Value, adding the company's reserves multiplied by the delta of spot price and AISC, then adding its current assets and subtracting its total liabilities. The other one is calculating the value of the company's reserves and resources against the company's market cap, net asset value, and owner's earnings per ounce sold.

NAV = PR*(SP-AISC) + cash + inventories + total receivables - total liabilities

I use the following values for the above parameters:

Plausible reserves - 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces

- 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces Spot price AU - 1,500 $/oz

1,500 $/oz AISC - 390 $/oz

390 $/oz Cash - $16 million

- $16 million Total receivables - $16.8 million

- $16.8 million Inventory - $0.4 million

- $0.4 million Total liabilities - $81.8 million

Plausible reserves are calculated as 100%*Proven and Probable Reserves + 50%*Measured and Indicated + 30%*Inferred resources).

All data is taken from the Triple Flag Asset Handbook. AISC is calculated based on 2022 revenue ($151 million), free cash flow ($118 million), and ounces sold (84,571 oz). All 2022 parameters are taken from the Triple Flag Annual Report 2022. Balance sheet items are taken from the annual report, too. Deliberately, I chose a much lower spot price. Thus, I have a wide margin of safety.

Triple Flag Net Asset Value = 2,590,000,000 $

Fully diluted shares = 201.9 million shares

Intrinsic Value per share = $12.95

Current market price = $13.83 (29/08/2023)

The second method of valuation is based on the price I pay per ounce of gold in the ground (MCAP/PR) compared to the price I receive per ounce calculated against net assets (NAV/PR) and my profit per ounce of gold in the form of royalty and streaming as a shareholder (OE=SP-AISC). I use AISC because it includes all the costs and expenses required to maintain the current company's revenue. So, I can understand how much I earn per ounce of gold sold under the same circumstances.

Get: NAV/PR 1,076 $/oz

Get: OE 1,110 $/oz

Pay: MCAP/PR 1,118 $/oz

Both calculations show slightly higher prices for what we get as Net Assets and gold ounce value measured in NAV and OE. I use conservative numbers for gold spot prices and plausible reserves, although I expect considerable gold repricing due to macro fundamentals in the next 24 months.

Any company valuation remains incomplete with comparison against its peers. Triple Flag is a midsize royalty company. After the acquisition of Maverix, only a couple of firms remained in that segment. The other royalty and streaming firms are too small or too big. Osisko Royalties (OR) and Sandstorm Royalties (SAND) are the only similar-size competitors.

Based on the EV/Sales ratio, Triple Flag is more expensive than Sandstorm and Royal Gold but is cheaper than Osisko and Franco-Nevada (FNV). The same is valid for Price/Cash Flow and Price-to-book ratio. Triple Flag is fairly priced compared to its peers.

Risk

Triple Flag does not carry the typical risk for a miner. It is primary risks are financial and economic. The former means the inability to cover its debt obligations or raise equity. TFPM has a significant buffer because of low indebtedness and sufficient debt coverage. The economic risks are related to gold sport price, interest rates, and inflation. As a royalty and streaming company, Triple Flag has a reasonable margin of safety toward gold price variabilities. The low debt level makes the company indifferent to interest rate fluctuations. TFPM is relatively immune to inflation compared to a mining company because its business model is light on CAPEX and variable expenses such as energy and employees.

The metallurgical, geological, and political risks have little direct impact on Triple Flag. That does not mean to neglect them but to don't overweight them. In my opinion, Triple Flag efficiently mitigates the jurisdictional risk with efficient asset diversification across the globe.

Conclusion

Triple Flag is the best mid-size royalty company, considering its portfolio, leadership, and financials. They can establish themselves as the major player in the next decade. As a royalty company, Triple Flag is an excellent option to bet on higher gold prices.

My scenario is initially for the gold price to reach the 2,200 - 2,500 range. But I do not forget the path and volatility dependency ingrained in all asset price action. That said, I would not be surprised to see the gold price down to 1,600 $/oz on the way up above 2,500 $/oz. Considering my gold price forecast, Triple Flag is deeply undervalued. But I prefer to prepare for the worse than to be overconfident in my thesis. Using 1,500 $/oz gold price in my calculations protects me against volatility and uncertainty. Triple Flag is an excellent company at a good price. This is the reason for giving it a buy rating.