NIO (NYSE:NIO) reported Q2'23 results generally seen as mixed, or even negative. The Chinese EV manufacturer continues to focus on massive expansion plans while constantly struggling to hit financials targets. My investment thesis remains more Bullish on the stock dipping briefly below $10 following the quarterly results.

Look Past Weak Q2

Back at the start of August, NIO reported July vehicle deliveries of 20,462 units, up 104% YoY. For a lot of reasons, the Q2'23 earnings report isn't overly meaningful outside of the guidance for Q3 since the report is occurring nearly a month after reporting July numbers.

The Chinese EV company delivered 23,520 units during Q2, so the quarterly number hardly matter when July alone nearly matched those deliveries. As the below chart shows, July vehicle deliveries were both a record and far beyond any prior month.

NIO launched the NT2.0 Platform and several new vehicles contributing to both the lower sales in April and May and the big surge in July. For these reasons, the Q2 results are difficult to analyze.

The Chinese EV company reported Q2 revenues of $1.2 billion and a large EPS loss of $0.45. The vehicle margin dipped to 6.2%, though up from only 5.1% in the prior quarter.

NIO has seen the vehicle margin plunge from levels topping 20% back in 2021 when quarterly vehicle sales were in a similar range as Q2'23. The Q2'21 vehicle margin was 20.3% and vehicle deliveries were 21,896.

The EV company has aggressively invested in the new NT2.0 platform and built the company for far higher vehicle volumes. NIO will need to build on the July vehicle deliveries to wipe out the large ongoing losses.

During Q2'23, NIO spent the following large amounts on operating expenses:

R&D - $406 million, up 57.1% YoY

SG&A - $369 million, up 28.3% YoY

Total - $775 million

The Chinese company needs nearly $4 billion in quarterly sales to cover those operating expense levels. At a 20% vehicle margin, NIO would produce $800 million in gross profit.

Focus On Guidance

What ultimately matters are the going forward numbers and NIO has a mixed picture here. The company guided to Q3'23 vehicle deliveries at a record 55K to 57K.

The previous record quarterly delivery high was 40,052 vehicles in Q4'22. NIO will top the quarterly veiled delivery record by nearly 40%.

The company guided to total Q3'23 revenue of $2.6 to $2.7 billion. Analyst consensus estimates sit at $2.44 billion suggesting the stock dip is occurring due to an investor base fearful the company will miss targets again.

The guidance has vehicle deliveries dipping in the August and September months to an average monthly rate of 18K. NIO suggested the new battery swap plan pushed some orders into July and reduced demand.

The vehicle margin is forecast to top 10% in Q3 and reach 15% in Q4. Even at $3 billion in quarterly sales, the Q4 vehicle gross profit only reaches $450 million.

The company is building up the capabilities to deliver 30K+ vehicles per month. NIO will need these vehicle levels to deliver the 20% vehicle margin to cover the current operating expense level.

NIO had a cash balance of $4.3 billion to end June. The company added the $739 million investment from CYVN Investments in July pushing the available cash for Q3 to ~$5.0 billion.

So while investors have to be aware of the path to profits, the stock is still interesting here with the investment from the investment vehicle of Abu Dhabi and the continual progress in growing sales. NIO hasn't consistently made progress with sales growth, but the Chinese EV company is back to reporting record sales with profit margins set to rebound.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that NIO is appealing on weakness with a market cap below $20 billion and quarterly sales reaching $2.5 billion. The Chinese EV company should ultimately benefit from a rebound in the Chinese economy. The stock is definitely risky, but NIO remains a solid way to speculate in EV growth and Chinese demand as the company takes the next level up.