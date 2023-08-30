AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Appealing to Income and Growth Investors

Whether you are an income or growth investor, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock can serve your portfolio well. For income investors seeking stability, it is a safer and more attractive investment than T-bills over the next 12 months. For growth-oriented investors holding cash on the sidelines, Starbucks provides limited downside and is preferable to a cash position.

Sustained Growth Despite Inflationary Pressures

Starbucks has 6 consecutive quarters of sustained transaction and ticket growth in North America since early 2022 through this latest quarter. This signals that inflation has had minimal impact on its customer base and purchasing behavior.

Unlike Home Depot (HD) and Target (TGT), which have seen decreasing transaction counts, Starbucks' customers have not been significantly affected by inflation. Those retailers have relied on price increases to maintain gross profit and bottom-line through cost optimization - the standard way to operate in this environment.

However, Starbucks has not needed to tighten budgets as inflation has not impacted them as much. A key reason is their relatively low product unit prices compared to larger durable goods retailers. Even lower-income consumers have not stopped visiting Starbucks. Additionally, their ability to increase ticket size suggests they can drive higher spending among affluent consumers through pricing and product mix adjustments. We believe Starbucks has demonstrated very stable operating capability.

International Growth Reacceleration

Additionally, Starbucks' international segment is returning to growth, with two consecutive quarters of accelerating expansion. Comparable store sales transaction growth accelerated to 21% in Q3 2023, up from 7% in Q2 2023, indicating momentum in mass market demand. Specifically in China, comp sales growth accelerated sequentially to 46% versus just 3% in Q2, driven by a 48% surge in transactions. This signals the Chinese market is gaining momentum.

We hold a different view than other investors, believing now is the time to reevaluate the China opportunity. As highlighted in our recent article "JD.com: The Resilience of China's Affluent Consumers," we've spotted examples of the resilience of Chinese consumers that most investors underestimate - like Apple and Tesla outselling their U.S. units. Starbucks' strong China performance is another data point supporting this thesis. We hold a more positive outlook on China's affluent consumer base and, consequently, value Starbucks' standing in this market highly.

Upside in Worst and Best Case Scenarios

Even if the US economy heads into a worse-than-expected scenario, we believe Starbucks is better positioned than other retailers since they have not hit a plateau in consumer count or purchase power. Conversely, if China continues its strong rebound, Starbucks stock could see further upside.

Attractive Valuation and Financial Strength

We view Starbucks as a great value play currently. It boasts strong financial metrics while trading at relatively low valuation levels compared to history.

From a stability standpoint, we focus on profitability ratios compared to sector medians and historical levels. Starbucks commands higher margins and returns versus restaurants and retail (see below chart).

Starbucks' financial ratios demonstrate strong profitability that supports the investment case. Its 7.7% levered free Cash Flow margin far exceeds the sector median of 4.9% and historical averages. Additionally, asset turnover of 1.23x tops peer medians and past levels, signaling relatively efficient operations that are improving.

Strong Returns Make Shareholder Return Independent of Dividend Hikes or Buybacks

Return on Capital approaching 20% is excellent for a restaurant operator, in our view. Meanwhile, Return on Assets near 13% crosses an important threshold for income investors considering rotating from T-bills into equities. If the Fed sustains high rates of 5-6% in 2023-2024, low dividend yield stocks or those relying on buybacks may become less attractive as investors worry about deferred buybacks due to capital constraints. Hence, we recommend seeking companies generating ROA over 10% to generate ample cash flow and return for investors. In this manner, returns can be sustained without dependence on buybacks or dividend increases.

Forward P/E ratio is 20% below historical level

Starbucks' valuation also looks attractive, with trailing and forward P/E ratios about 20% below 5-year averages. The forward P/E nearing 30x does not concern us, given the operating strength shown in 2022 amid a challenging backdrop. Sustained growth in transactions, ticket size, and comparable sales indicates the valuation multiple is sustainable barring unforeseen black swan events. As long as Starbucks maintains operating momentum during difficult times, the risk of P/E compression due to macro factors in the near term appears low. Without new tail risks emerging, valuation should not be a major worry for investors.

Growth Outpacing Peers

Versus industry peers, Starbucks is projected to accelerate growth to 11% - exceeding the sector median of 6% and its own 5-year average of 9%. We believe Starbucks is well-positioned as the dominant coffee leader, boasting strong financials and cash flows to fund expansion even in uncertain times. The company's robust access to capital provides a competitive advantage to pursue growth investments when other peers may hold back. As the foremost player in coffee with an enviable balance sheet, Starbucks is poised to gain shares during this period while smaller, less capitalized businesses struggle. The growth outlook appears achievable given Starbucks' industry leadership and financial flexibility.

Low PEG Ratio to Peers Provides Comfort

Additionally, Starbucks' PEG ratio of 1.49x is much lower than peers like Chipotle (CMG), McDonald's (MCD) and Yum Brands (YUM). The relatively low PEG provides comfort to investors seeking a safe place to park cash with limited valuation risks. Compared to other restaurant chains trading at elevated growth-adjusted multiples, Starbucks offers a more attractive risk-reward profile for investors concerned about further compression. The below-average PEG indicates Starbucks stock price adequately factors in projected growth, reducing the vulnerability to multiple contractions prevalent across higher-flying restaurant stocks. For investors seeking stability coupled with expansion potential, Starbucks stands out as an appealing choice in the restaurant sector.

Additionally, year-to-date, Starbucks' stock seems to be lagging behind compared to a few of its peers.

Conclusion

We believe Starbucks offers an attractive value proposition for both income and growth-oriented investors. The broad appeal provides additional safety, as the stock is favored by two major investor cohorts. Starbucks has demonstrated resilience amid inflationary pressures, while also boasting upside potential from accelerating international growth. Starbucks' high ROA of 12% ensures strong cash flow and investor returns without dependence on buybacks or dividend increases. The dividend yield of 2.1% provides additional investor value. Further, based on historical valuation multiples, Starbucks stock has approximately 20% upside potential.

The company's stable fundamentals, reasonable valuation, and dual appeal to yield and growth make it a compelling pick. After assessing the operating momentum, financial strength, and risk-reward profile, we rate Starbucks stock as a Buy. The company stands out as a stock that can serve diverse investment objectives in this turbulent market environment.