algre/iStock via Getty Images

In the second quarter 2023 conference call for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), CEO Raymond Scott said:

The second quarter results illustrate why I'm more confident in the opportunities for Lear and our industry than I have been in several years.

That is very optimistic talk from the Chief Executive of a company that has cornered 25% of the world market for automotive seating. Peculiar it is then that he also sold 16,740 shares ($2 million worth) of his company's stock also in the second quarter, reducing his already tiny stake in the company, which stake now stands at .27%. My intent with this article is to share several relevant matters, most notably insiders jumping ship, that have soured my opinion on Lear.

Bottom line up front: not a single executive or director has significant skin in the game, as it were, and it would seem they are eager to reduce their exposure further. I conduct a DCF analysis that explains why upside potential is extremely limited. Also, the biggest stakeholder in LEAR who DOES have skin in the game doesn't have an impressive track record. Details follow.

Insiders

If you were to combine both the common stock holdings and restricted stock units owned of all 14 executives and directors at LEA, the total percentage would barely top 1%. If they don't see an investment in their own company as advisable, why should I?

Stock Ownership Table (Proxy form 14A)

It's not just the low levels of ownership that's concerning, it's that insider sales have been frequent of late:

Insider sales graph and table (secform4.com)

Several million-dollar transactions totaling $6 million worth sold just since June of this year.

As for the folks that DO have skin in the game, check out Pzena Investment Management, LLC, who falls in between Vanguard and BlackRock for biggest holders. Their stake is 11.6%. What might they see in LEA that insiders apparently don't?

They self-identify as a value investment firm. They have a series of funds that are involved in the small/mid-cap space and emerging/international markets. Lear has a market cap of over $8 billion, which would put them at the upper end of Pzena's focus. Pzena has been building a position in Lear over several years, probably starting around the same time I was initially interested in Lear in 2018. Zooming out and looking at Pzena fund's returns writ large, we see that their building a position in LEA is not necessarily something to get excited about. Check out these charts from Pzena's annual report from 2023:

Pzena.com Pzena.com Pzena.com Pzena.com Pzena.com

What do we see? Almost always, the Pzena funds are lagging their chosen benchmark, often by a wide margin and for long periods of time. In fact, four of their five funds have NEVER done better than their benchmark, excepting a few tiny hiccups, particularly recently. As it relates to Lear and a mark in Pzena's favor, their mid-cap fund has by far been their best performer. But in this instance, best-performer means mostly matching the index most of the time. All this is to say that seeing Pzena as a significant shareholder is not a mark on the "pro's" side of the argument for Lear.

Taken together, we see that those who know the company best don't have much confidence in its prospects while those who do have confidence, as evidenced by their position, aren't people we can necessarily have confidence in as it relates to their stock selecting prowess.

Capital Allocation and Debt

Almost universally, I disagree with the practice of paying a dividend and/or doing stock buybacks when there is debt on the balance sheet. It simply doesn't make numerical sense. Interest payments are a constant leech, and permanently impair an organization's ability to pay bigger dividends or do larger stock buybacks in the future, all while reducing EPS today. As a shareholder, I would happily forego some dividends today to get much bigger dividends in the future, in large part because the with-holding of the dividends now to put towards debt will result in savings on interest payments now, there-by juicing EPS immediately. So it's not really a sacrifice, it's a shift. Dividends might go away for a time, but owner's earnings go up right away, with commensurate effects on the stock price. To demonstrate the case, let's crunch the numbers for Lear. Here is a chart of their debt:

Author

Last year, Lear paid ~$181 million in dividends and did ~$100 million in stock buybacks.

Here is a simplified exercise where-in instead of paying that dividend and doing buybacks, the money is used to pay down debt. Annual savings on interest payments from each year are also used to pay down debt for the next year:

Author

By 2032, Lear could be debt free. Total savings on interest payments would be $913 million, or about $15.50 per share. In the interim, EPS would go up by about $0.20 a year, representing a 2% increase annually over however much they grow EPS from core business activities. If Lear were to really get serious about paying down debt and also use additional free cash flow to pay it off, these numbers would get even better. All to the benefit of shareholders.

Valuation

At the high-end of their guidance, Lear expects to generate $580 of free-cash flow in 2023. If they grow that cash flow by 10% annually for the next five years and then by 2% terminally, they will have generated a cumulative total of $279 in free cash flow per share. Discounting those dollars back to the present results in a value of $168. Adding the ~$15 per share worth of cash on the balance sheet and subtracting the ~$47 per share in debt results in an intrinsic value of ~$136 per share. This is a bit below present trading levels. For all the chart loving folk, here is all that in a spreadsheet:

DCF analysis (Author)

So the question is, can Lear get to the high end of their guidance this year and then grow that number by 10% every year? Even if they do, they still aren't worth current prices given the 10% required rate of return. But I am seriously doubtful of their ability to grow cash flow by that much, if for no other reason than that being a very high rate of growth for a company of their size in that industry.

BUT, if Lear were to employ the strategy I recommended above and start aggressively paying down debt, you could increase the intrinsic value number above by $15.50.

All told, even with 10% free cash flow growth, Lear isn't worth the $143 they are currently trading at if you want to make at least 10% on your money.

Conclusion

One more word on management to tie a bow on all this. Way back in the second quarter conference call in 2018, management projected the following:

Our 2023 sales are projected to be over $30 billion, reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7%. Over that same time period, we forecast operating earnings to grow faster than sales and company margins to improve.

Here we are in 2023 and Lear has missed that mark by a country mile. TTM revenue is $22.5 billion and margins have deteriorated down to 3.91% from 7.82% in the year that statement was made. Of course, we can all point to COVID as a huge disruptor of all that. But we are a couple of years removed from it now. Yes, there are still serious supply chain disruption overhangs ongoing, but can those really explain missing the revenue mark by 30%? How long will it take to get to $30 billion from here? Moreover, and given the assumption above about needing 10% free cash flow growth for the next five years, what do we make of research estimating that the global automotive market will grow at a CAGR rate of only 3.71% through 2030? Can Lear reasonably be expected to gain market share to make up the difference and get to 10% growth? I don't think so. And I don't think management thinks so. For these reasons, I am getting out of Lear with a meager return from dividends. There are simply too many negatives that tip the scales.