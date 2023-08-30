miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Digital Turbine's (NASDAQ:APPS) recent performance has been poor due to a combination of tough market conditions and the company exiting certain legacy businesses. While this is concerning, there are a number of signs that Digital Turbine’s SingleTap business is about to reach an inflection point. Digital Turbine’s current valuation is low and doesn’t really price in any potential upside from SingleTap or Digital Turbine's alternative app distribution business. Improved market conditions, a return to growth and a shift in sentiment caused by the SingleTap business could propel the stock significantly higher.

Market

Digital Turbine's business means it is exposed to both digital advertising demand and smartphone sales. While digital advertising markets have generally stabilized, many advertisers remain cautious due to uncertain economic conditions, and brand advertising appears to be particularly impacted. This is not homogeneous though, with the impact varying across ad verticals and by region, format, and channel. Supply growth is also generally outpacing ad spend growth, which is placing downward pressure on ad pricing. Given the focus of many companies on more effectively monetizing users, this situation is likely to persist for some time.

Digital Turbine’s on-device business is dependent on device sales, and smartphone sales in the US remain weak. Shipments declined YoY for the third consecutive quarter, with Android smartphone shipments down 38% YoY in the second quarter and Apple shipments down 6%. This weakness is expected to persist at least into the third quarter of 2023.

Figure 1: US Smartphone Unit Shipments (source: Created by author using data from Statista)

Digital Turbine

Despite soft device sales, Digital Turbine’s on-device business grew sequentially to 98.3 million USD, driven by improvements in revenue per device. RPD in the US was just over 2 USD in FY2020 and is now over 6 USD. Growth in RPD is the result of strong demand from both advertisers and Digital Turbine introducing new products. Digital Turbine opening its US device supply to global demand has also been an important contributor. US demand was approximately 50% of Digital Turbine’s US supply two years ago, and it is now less than 25%. US device sales are expected to remain soft going forward, but Digital Turbine believes that this will be offset by expanding telco and OEM relationships.

Digital Turbine’s app growth platform segment was up roughly 10% sequentially, supported by higher ECPM rates. Digital Turbine’s brand business showed double-digit sequential growth, driven by expanded relationships with large advertisers like Starbucks and Chase Bank. Digital Turbine’s exchange business also achieved double-digit sequential growth. Digital Turbine continues to enhance its adtech capabilities in areas like machine learning, ad rendering and new ad formats. The integration of acquisitions like AdColony, Fyber, Mobile Posse and Appreciate is largely complete and Digital Turbine is now building new products and services on the integrated companies. This includes introducing new demand solutions and expanding supply types.

SingleTap

The probability of alternative app distribution methods gaining traction appears to be increasing, driven by the anti-competitive behavior of incumbents, increased regulation, and technological capabilities.

The EU Digital Markets Act targets anti-competitive behavior through legislation, covering areas like the interoperability of messaging apps and the distribution of apps. Platform owners will also no longer be able to require app developers to use certain services in order to be listed in app stores. Other countries, including the US, South Korea and Japan, have also considered taking similar action against big tech companies.

Digital Turbine stands to benefit from this through its SingleTap business, which enables the installation of apps with a single click on an ad. SingleTap was not material to Digital Turbine’s results in the June quarter, but management has stated that there are catalysts on the horizon and speculation is that one of these catalysts will be Meta enabling people to download apps through Facebook ads in the EU. This could be enormous simply due to Facebook’s scale, and Meta is highly incentivized by the way it has been treated by Apple.

If Meta could undermine the importance of app stores it would unlock enormous value for users, companies offering mobile apps and Meta itself. While Meta could choose to monetize this business, it may also forego revenue to try and encourage growth, as a world without Google and Apple’s app stores dominating could be worth as much or more to Meta’s ad business as the potential app install revenue.

Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store are already scaled though and may be hard to displace unless a low friction alternative is available.

Successful alternatives must address a number of potential pain points:

Making it easy for the app publishers to port their app to a new version

Managing the payments and advertising inside the application

Installing the apps without friction

Managing the curation of the applications

Digital Turbine believes it is positioned to do this through either its Hub product or indirectly through white labeling.

Digital Turbine has a number of avenues for monetizing SingleTap:

Direct demand via its demand side platform

Enabling third-party demand partners from companies who can buy advertising on SingleTap enabled supply

Licensing to companies so that they can convert web visitors into native app users

Distributing alternative versions of applications

Enabling large distributors of application installs, such as large social media players, to leverage the conversion rate benefits of SingleTap

The SingleTap business is still nascent but is already generating revenue from TikTok. Digital Turbine is also launching SingleTap with LinkedIn this quarter and a revenue generating pilot with another large social media company across their US user base is expected later this year.

Figure 2: SingleTap Revenue Potential (source: Digital Turbine)

Digital Turbine began hiring aggressively again in early 2023, which is somewhat surprising given the company's current struggles. It seems likely that this hiring is ahead of growth expectations for the SingleTap and DT Hub businesses. Given the current focus of investors on profitability, it also seems likely that Digital Turbine would not be hiring to this extent unless it had reasonable visibility of an anticipated growth acceleration.

Figure 3: Digital Turbine Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Alternative App Distribution

Digital Turbine believes that its on-device technology and partners give it a unique position from which to launch alternative app distribution products. DT Hub is Digital Turbine's alternative mobile growth suite.

DT Hub has already been released with four operators in the US and is generating revenue, although this is not yet material to overall results. Digital Turbine is seeing higher RPDs from devices engaging with its Hub product, which is due to a combination of increased app purchase revenues and incremental cost per install revenues. Digital Turbine hasn’t started leveraging its in-app advertising assets in DT Hub, but this should provide additional revenue in time.

Financial Analysis

Digital Turbine’s revenue was down 22% YoY in the first quarter of FY2024. This decline has been attributed to both a soft macro environment and Digital Turbine exiting non-core businesses. Digital Turbine is also trying to generate more revenue over the life of the device, rather than just at activation, and as part of this shift, the company is deemphasizing parts of its legacy performance and reseller adtech businesses.

Digital Turbine expects second quarter revenue to be between 141 and 149 million USD, which would represent roughly a 17% decline at the mid-point.

Figure 4: Digital Turbine Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

Digital Turbine’s ODS revenues were down 17% YoY in the first quarter of FY2024. On-Device Solutions revenue is derived from Digital Turbine’s Application Media and Content Media platform products. Softer device volumes were somewhat offset by improved revenue per device. Digital Turbine's content business reportedly stabilized in the first quarter of FY2024, although the prepaid content media business is still a headwind.

AGP revenue declined 32% YoY in the first quarter of FY2024. App Growth Platform revenue is derived from Digital Turbine’s Fyber and AdColony businesses. This decline is reportedly being driven by the short-term impact of the consolidation and exiting of certain legacy AdColony business lines, the impact of which is expected to be completed in the second half of the fiscal year.

Digital Turbine has been consolidating the AdColony exchange into its own exchange, with some publisher and partner revenues transitioning. This is reportedly creating near-term revenue headwinds but is expected to be a positive in the long run. Digital Turbine has also been cutting back on reseller activities.

Google bidding is integrating with Digital Turbine’s FairBid mediation solution, which should provide an incremental source of demand. Digital Turbine has stated that it has struggled to attract demand to the platform, and hence this could be an important development.

Figure 5: Digital Turbine Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

While Digital Turbine's gross profit margins have been relatively steady in recent quarters, operating profitability and free cash flow have been under pressure. Digital Turbine is certainly struggling from a profitability perspective, but the situation is not as bad as a first glance might suggest.

Digital Turbine has had elevated amortization expenses on the back of its acquisitions of AdColony and Fyber in early 2021. This non-cash expense is being recorded under general and administrative expenses and is largely responsible for Digital Turbine's drop in profitability.

Digital Turbine's free cash flows have declined at the same time for largely different reasons. Working capital is generally a source of cash for Digital Turbine while the business is growing. With the business shrinking in recent quarters, working capital has been a drag on Digital Turbine's operating cash flow. Adjusting Digital Turbine's free cash flow margin for fluctuations in working capital shows that profitability has held up much better than it appears.

Figure 6: Digital Turbine Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

Figure 7: Depreciation and Amortization Expense (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

Digital Turbine's profitability is also being impacted by ongoing investments in areas like adtech capabilities, alternative app distribution and SingleTap. A return to growth would help to reduce the burden of these investments.

Figure 7: Digital Turbine Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

Valuation

Digital Turbine's stock trades on a low multiple, which is reflective of the company's declining revenues and recent operating losses. An improvement in the demand environment coupled with SingleTap growth could return Digital Turbine to growth by early 2024. This would also likely result in a dramatic improvement in free cash flow generation. While SingleTap's success is somewhat speculative at the moment, Digital Turbine's current valuation makes this an asymmetric investment opportunity.