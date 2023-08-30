Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Extraordinary Freight Rate Rebound Sparks Hope Amid Lingering Global Logistics Capacity Woes

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.62K Followers

Summary

  • During Q2, rates on the trans-Pacific Asia-to-U.S. routes were already rebounding. This month, they saw double-digit percentage increases, though these were admittedly from a low base.
  • Reports indicate that companies are rolling over cargoes as container rates get closer to breakeven for lines.
  • Trans-Pacific routes to eastern U.S. ports have also faced restrictions due to work on the Panama Canal, further bolstering rates.

Logistics and transportation of Container Cargo ship and Cargo plane with working crane bridge in shipyard at sunrise, logistic import export and transport industry background

thitivong

Original Post

By Stuart Burns

Buyers who depend on imports for semi-finished materials or finished components will undoubtedly cheer the recent fall in freight rates. Indeed, global logistics costs peaked in late 2022. Now, buyers will soon see relief from

This article was written by

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.62K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.