Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has some nice longer-term growth opportunities, but some near-term headwinds, will keep me on the sidelines until they play out.

Company Profile

SHAK owns and licenses its namesake quick service restaurants with locations both in the U.S. and abroad. The restaurant operator is known for its variety of upscale burgers, which are made with a proprietary whole-muscle blend of 100% all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef. Its restaurants also serve chicken sandwiches and bites, fries, hot dogs, milk shakes, lemonade, and frozen custard, as well as beer and wine in some locations.

At the end of Q2, the company had 471 locations. It owned and operated 270 restaurants in the U.S., while licensing 35 domestically. It also had 166 international licensed restaurants locations across the globe. Licensed restaurants pay SHAK initial territory fees, opening fees and ongoing sales-based royalty fees.

Company Presentation

Opportunities & Risks

With just over 470 locations globally and only 270 restaurants in the U.S., expansion is still the biggest opportunity for SHAK. By comparison, McDonald’s has over 13,500 locations in the U.S., while higher-end burger place Five Guys has over 1,400 U.S. locations, and regional powerhouse In-N-Out has nearly 400 locations, with the vast majority in California. Based on that, it’s not a stretch to think that SHAK could eventually support 1,500-2,000 locations in just the U.S. alone, over 5x the number it currently has in the U.S. The company is expected to open 40 new locations this year.

Burger Restaurant Most U.S. Locations (Scrapehero)

The power of SHAK’s build out strategy can also be seen in its AUVs (average unit volumes), which were $3.8 million last year and are closing in on $4 million with 12-month trailing AUV of $3.9 million in Q2. With a cost of $2.6 million to build a new location this year and about 20% restaurant level margins, that’s about a 3-year payback period. The company is also looking to reduce building costs by -10% in 2024 to between $2.3-2.4 million.

Continuing to expand its international licensed locations is another growth driver. The company is currently focusing on expanding throughout Asia, particularly China, but also has been opening locations in the Middle East, the U.K. and Mexico. Currently the company is looking to add 35 new licensed locations this year,

The company is also currently testing a bunch of different formats as well, including ones with drive-thrus, as well as in non-traditional locations such as air ports, food courts, and travel centers. Adding drive-thrus has been a traditional growth driver for QSRs, and currently the company is operating 18 locations with them.

Discussing the drive-thru opportunity on its Q2 earnings call, the CEO Randall Garutti said.

“All told, of the 18 drive-thrus we're operating today, we have some great Shacks performing above our long-term sales targets. We have some below our targets, and we have a lot in the middle that we're learning from, tweaking and improving all around, and we have confidence in where they're headed. In some cases, we've hit our cost-to-build metrics and in others, we've invested more than our targets, which has contributed to a higher cost to build overall this year. We remain encouraged by the drive-thru opportunity, and we're continuing to refine, take down cost to build and improve the model overall. We're expecting to open about 15 drive-thrus this year and a similar amount in the coming years. We're ensuring future sites, taking a lot of the learnings that we've gotten thus far, and we'll continue to improve each and every day. We are bringing down build costs and prototyping future Shacks with 2023 drive-thru build costs already trending down about 10% year-over-year. We believe we can build a more standardized operation in a smaller footprint with less seats and a lower cost to build overall, while still enhancing the great guest experience Shake Shack is known for.”

Technology and other operational improvements are another opportunity for SHAK. The company said kiosk sale have been its most profitable channel, with orders high single digits more than in-Shack levels. Kiosks are currently in nearly 250 locations, so there is room to grow its use. It also helps lower labor hours.

When it comes to risks, commodity and labor costs top the list. Food inflation continues to be on the rise, with beef costs expected to be up low double digits in Q3 and up mid-single to high-single digits for the full year. Beef represents about 25-30% of its food and paper costs. Wages also continue to be on the rise, and the company expects mid-single digit wage inflation for the year.

However, the company has been using dynamic labor scheduling to help reduce labor costs as well as the aforementioned kiosks. It also been streamlining its packaging to reduce costs.

Third-party delivery has also eaten into profitability since the company ramped up the channel during Covid. It has been more aggressively increasing price in this channel, and the mix has been moving back towards restaurant service.

Like other restaurant operators, SHAK has benefited from increased pricing. However, these outsized benefits won’t last forever, and with price up HSD and overall same-store sales up only 3%, transactions were obviously impacted. With price increase benefits starting to wane, more emphasis will go towards increasing transactions.

Company Presentation

Valuation

SHAK stock trades at 25.4x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $127.5 million and 21.3x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $151.8 million.

From an EBITDAR perspective, it trades at ~15x 2023 numbers and ~13.5x 2024 numbers.

From a P/E perspective, it trades at 260x the 2023 EPS estimate of 27 cents. Meanwhile, it's valued at about 171x the 2024 EPS estimate of 41 cents.

It's projected to grow revenue 20% this year and have low to mid-teens revenue growth over the next few years.

The stock trades around the middle of the pack upon QSR chains, with a higher valuation than more mature concepts, but less than Chipotle (CMG) and Wingstop (WING).

SHAK Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

One of SHAK’s biggest enemy for stock investors is the past version of SHAK. With a largely big urban presence, back in 2016 the company had AUVs of $5 million, new openings were $7 million in AUV, and it had RLMs nearing 30%. Today it's at $4 million AUVs with 20% RLMs, as the concept has moved into smaller and more suburban markets, and costs such as delivery have also eaten into margins.

Drive-thrus are tending to do above $4 million in AUVs, with one example in Orlando over $4.5 million. Meanwhile, it has seen some food court locations have RLMs of 35%. This is not the SHAK of old, but it still has a lot of expansion and format initiatives that can drive growth and numbers.

Longer term, I think the stock can work from here and that a 13.5x EBITDAR valuation based on 2024 numbers isn’t that pricey. However, in the near term, the macro combined with price hikes rolling off should be a headwind, and I’d like to see these play out before getting involved. Overall, I like the long-term story but I want to be patient, especially with the stock having a nice run this year.