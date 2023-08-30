Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lantheus: Growth Well Priced In, Profitability Next Hurdle (Rating Downgrade)

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc. stock sold off sharply after Q2 numbers, and is now trading at July '22 range.
  • Q2 earnings showed solid growth, but LNTH's economic profitability and market technicals are concerning.
  • LNTH divested its RELISTOR royalties, providing extra liquidity but removing future income.
  • Net-net, revise to hold.

Investment updates

The equity stock of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) sold off sharply after its Q2 numbers, seeing it sell at July '22 range. We've been at these levels before in LNTH—it rallied with authority off its January '23 lows, marched from $48

This article was written by

Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

2tired2talk profile picture
2tired2talk
Today, 4:47 PM
Premium
Comments (717)
@Zach Bristow

Mark Twains, “lies, damned lies, and statistics” popped into my head as I read this article.

I freely admit that I do not understand your “capital deployed” calculations, but I do understand dates. LNTH acquired Pylarify with zero cash in early 2020 and now has a $900mm/yr product. If your chart started with 12/19 instead of 12/20, would the return on capital deployed look different? (For some reason, 12/2020 is your starting point?)

With LNTH, we have a growing company at less than 12x earnings, with close to zero net debt, generating about $100mm/quarter in free cash. There are also potential blockbusters in the pipeline for which the speculative premium is less than zero.

I admit I am concerned about what I don’t know regarding the stock price fall, but you did not help me with that.
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
Today, 5:21 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (863)
@2tired2talk "I freely admit that I do not understand your “capital deployed” calculations".

This could be a good place to start, understanding this.

Also, it would pay to read a little more on how companies create market value in the first place. If you think it's all sales and earnings growth, think again.

Do that, then come back to this article. It will be much clearer, plenty of "ah hah" moments, and so forth.

Also—the talk on potential blockbusters, speculative premium (?) and $100mm FCF—if it's so certain, why's the market sold it off so sharply this year? Intelligent investors know why. This article also explains why, in consilient terms—especially as to the downside.

Wishing you a terrific weekend. Thanks for reading.
S
Stockdoc96
Today, 4:22 PM
Premium
Comments (380)
Wow biggest case of mathematical manipulation I have come across in a while. For one, your 12% hurdle rate is totally arbitrary. Pick 10% and I suppose your bazaar way of looking at things would support the opposite conclusion. A company trading at a PE of 11 and growing over 30% is a great investment (per Peter Lynch).
c
chefboydrd
Today, 4:54 PM
Comments (67)
@Stockdoc96 Or, in the hockey analogy, this article tells us where the puck has been and not where it is going.
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
Today, 5:11 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (863)
@chefboydrd Looks like you've missed the puck altogether, unfortunately. Helps to read some prior work of mine on LNTH too. Would have nabbed a tasty gain. Check the top right hand side of this article's page. Fingers crossed you didn't buy at the top, and are still holding (down ~$30/share).

It's pretty clear LNTH is going to ~$60. It does go over this, presuming you read everything. Good luck trying to find the puck.
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
Today, 5:18 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (863)
@Stockdoc96 a few things:

1. The hurdle rate shown is the long-term average of U.S. equity benchmarks. Read the article and you'd have seen that. Some basic google work would do the same.

2. If you think companies create value through sales and earnings growth alone, you are severely mistaken. This cannot be stressed enough. Not all growth is created equally. Growth can be destructive to value, and often is. Hence why the 12% hurdle is relevant. Read up on this. You quoted Lynch. Well, try reading Buffett's writings. They are all publicly available. Then you'll see why your 30% 11x P/E heuristic is wrong. Then read Mauboussin's work, best to follow up with Joel Greenblatt and Bill Miller of Legg Mason. I'll let you search the long-term annualized returns of each of those gentlemen, Buffett's I'm sure you know. There's plenty more by the way. Inbox me if you'd like a further discussion. Otherwise, read up, then come back and comment. I'm sure it will be far more fruitful.

3. Sorry you've been burnt on your LNTH position.

All the best, wishing you a terrific weekend. Thanks for reading.
