2023 has been a particularly challenging year for the banking sector. As the economy moves entirely past COVID-related issues, most of the financial stimulus created in 2020 is rapidly unwinding. Interest rates are much higher while the money supply is falling quickly, creating liquidity issues for many banks. Higher long-term interest rates caused a significant deterioration in balance sheet stability this year among most, but not all, banks. Further, growing signs of economic stagnation or recession have increased many banks' loan loss outlook.

One of the more unique larger banks is Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). Last year, I was among the few investors with a bearish outlook on ALLY due to what I perceived as excessive exposure to an unstable auto loan market. Since then, ALLY has lost around 18% of its value as investors brace for increased loan losses related to rising auto loan delinquencies. In addition, Ally has faced the same strains as most banks, with significant unrealized losses due to long-term security devaluation (from higher mortgage rates). Further, Ally faces some pressure related to deposits and rising deposit costs as banks compete for a smaller money supply pool.

Risks aside, Ally is much cheaper than most bank stocks, with a lower forward "P/E" of 8X, accounting for a significant expected decline in the bank's income. Its dividend yield is also higher at 4.6%, while its price-to-book is lower at 0.7X. On most measures, its valuation is around 20-30% lower than the financials sector, indicating opportunity should its fundamental prospects recover. ALLY has also been in a trading range for most of the past year, losing value well ahead of most other banks. Accordingly, ALLY is a notable company because it may give us insight into the future path of bank stocks due to its elevated cyclical exposure.

Auto Loans Are Among the Riskiest Assets

Ally is different than all other banks because it has incredibly high exposure to the auto market. Currently, it has around $113B in auto-related assets or roughly 60% of its total assets. Of those, $84B are retail auto loans with a high average yield of 8.8%. Aside from auto loans, Ally has around $50B in mortgages and securities (most of which are mortgages). The bank also has tiny consumer lending segments, which it expects to grow, currently totaling around $4B. Overall, its portfolio has a higher weighted average yield of 7%, giving it a stronger 3.38% net interest margin. That figure is higher than most other banks, benefiting its profitability but increasing its exposure to economic cycles.

Ally's greatest risk is a significant and broad increase in auto loan defaults. Total US auto loan debt skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 due to a surge in vehicle prices and a large, and likely temporary, increase in people's credit scores due to stimulus and savings benefits seen in 2020. Vehicle production levels limited auto sales, now recovering to pre-COVID levels. Due to the massive increase in personal household savings in 2020, auto loan defaults have been very low but are now back near normal. See below:

Data by YCharts

The massive increase in auto loan demand and the decline in defaults were significant for ALLY, causing the bank to double in value from 2019 to its 2021 peak. However, it has erased all of those gains since investors began to brace for the fact that stimulus efforts artificially created the 2020-2021 benefits and would not continue suppressing default rates.

Ally has faced a relatively steady increase in auto loan delinquencies over the past year. One year ago, its 30-day delinquency rate was around 2.5%, rising to 3.6% in 2Q 2023. Ally has tightened lending standards accordingly, with its approval rate falling from 35% to 29% and its weighted average FICO rising from 685 to 701 over the same period. Nonprime loans account for 9% of its loans, down from 11% in 2Q 2022. Since I covered the stock last, the company has made efforts to reduce its exposure to the economic cycle; however, will these measures be enough or "too little too late"?

For one, although its lending standards have improved, we must remember that its weighted average FICO on loans is below the national average of 714. The bank is essentially lending to the average American, who is not necessarily financially healthy. Although real median wages per hour have stopped falling, total inflation-adjusted median household incomes continue to slide consistently as total working hours decline. Personal savings remain below normal at ~4.3% from ~7-8% pre-COVID, indicating that most households are still struggling with disproportionately rising costs. As discussed regarding Discover (DFS), many families have become highly reliant on credit card debt to maintain discretionary spending levels, with falling credit metrics implying many have maxed out this segment in recent months.

Regarding Ally, we must consider the fact that there is a considerable lag between economic trends and defaults due to the stimulus efforts in 2020. The vast 2020 savings boom (due to stimulus and forced consumption declines in vacation, etc.) led to excellent consumer credit levels. Of course, this was followed by stagnating wages and massive household cost growth that recently erased all pandemic-era savings. As of the past few months, US households are in worse financial conditions than in 2019 as savings levels return to 2019, with median real family income around 2017. Of course, real median family income would be lower if we assume the consumer price index does not entirely account for cost growth. Over the next month, consumer stability will decline as Federal student loan payments begin again; however, I expect most will stop paying those loans before vehicle loans.

There are also specific issues in the auto lending market. Specifically, most of Ally's loans are likely on vehicles that may decline in value. Due to low supply, vehicle prices skyrocketed in 2020-2022 but are now falling today. See below:

Data by YCharts

Ally saw significant loan portfolio growth when vehicle prices were at a peak. Dealer's used and new car prices are around 30% below peak levels. Crucially, this means the LTVs on its loans are much higher than at origination. To make matters worse, many auto lenders offered loans at LTVs well over 100% in that period. Such loans are particularly problematic because, in the event of default, Ally may only receive ~50 cents on the dollar or less due as the "securitized" asset is worth so much less than the original loan. The reality is that Ally's loans are not nearly as "secured" as many expect. Further, due to the massive increase in auto loan payment costs due to prices and interest rates, the probability of default may be widely underestimated in the event of a recession or unemployment increase.

How Stable is Ally Bank?

The probability of a recession, based on statistical models, is the highest it's been since the 1980s. See below:

Data by YCharts

According to this model ("Estrella and Mishkin"), the probability of a recession in 2024 is 66%. That is much higher than the 2000, 2008, and 2020 recession odds. That leaves a 33% probability that no recession will occur, so it is certainly not a "sure thing" that Ally's delinquency rate will continue to rise due to problematic factors. However, a significant default increase could push Ally Bank toward insolvency due to its excess auto loan exposure and the lack of actual securitization of those loans (due to falling car prices). Currently, Ally's tangible book value is only 5.2% of its total assets, so it would not take a massive increase in defaults to wipe out its equity. See below:

Data by YCharts

The sharp decline in Ally's book value is mainly because all of its securities are listed as "available for sale" instead of "held to maturity," so it had to declare losses for all its securities even though it had not realized those losses. Compared to most banks, Ally's exposure to the securities market is lower. However, it remains a remaining portfolio risk because mortgage rates are still rising (most of its securities are mortgage-backed). So, it should face more book value declines in Q3 related to that issue.

Ally has fared better than most prominent banks regarding deposits and liquidity, seeing its deposits stagnate instead of falling. I expect that banks will continue to face deposit strains if the Federal Reserve does not pursue QE because the total money supply is declining. That said, because Ally's CDs and savings rates are around 4-5%, many savers prefer it to the many other large banks that continue to pay nothing on savings. Thus, the falling M2 does not pose balance sheet risks to Ally but will certainly cause its net interest margin to contract over the coming quarters. Still, that is not as great a risk for Ally as most because its NIM is naturally elevated due to its focus on higher-risk loans.

Ally is also exposed to consumer mortgage loans, not to be confused with securitized mortgage-backed securities. Ally has $19.3B in such loans, carrying a weighted average yield of 3.22% in Q2 2023. Since those loans are not securities, their value is not "marked-to-market." However, because their yield is 3.22%, we know that those mortgages were created before the increase in mortgage rates, now around 7.5%. If Ally were to sell those mortgages, it would likely sell at a similar loss to its mortgage securities since they'd need a market-rate yield. Ally's mortgage securities lost ~16% of their value from amortized cost to fair value (10-Q pg. 18). Assuming the same losses would occur to fair value on its mortgage loans, its expected loss would be ~$3B. Ally's tangible book value was $10.3B at the end of Q2, likely closer to $7.3B if we account for unrealized off-balance sheet devaluation of its mortgage loans.

Thus, accounting for the estimated fair value of its assets, Ally's market capitalization of $7.95B is likely slightly above its actual tangible equity value. The unrealized losses on its securities and mortgage loans are not a huge issue if it manages to hold these assets to maturity, which would take a few decades. However, if it faces financial pressure related to auto loan losses, it would likely need to sell these assets at fair value, rapidly causing a decline in its "CET1" ratio and other solvency measures because a significant portion of its assets face unrealized losses. At the asset's estimated fair value, its tangible equity would only be worth around 3.7% of its assets (7.3 over 195). Of course, because mortgage rates have risen again in Q3, that figure is likely an overestimation.

The Bottom Line

Accounting for the fair value of mortgage loans, Ally is trading at or above its true liquidation value, so it is not discounted. Its income will likely decline due to a sharp increase in borrowing costs this quarter and last. Thus, Ally is likely trading near its fair value or potentially slightly above it without a recession. However, should a recession occur, it is among the most exposed due to its huge exposure to auto loans that likely have LTVs well over 100%, given falling vehicle values. In my opinion, based on the data, Ally does not have adequate solvency to face such pressures. Although its CET1 ratio is decent at ~9.3%, allowing it to pass "stress tests" (note, most failed banks also passed stress tests), that figure fails to account for its significant unrealized losses and the likely poor securitization of its auto loans (due to falling used car prices). Of course, if a recession occurs and auto defaults rise, then used car prices would fall even faster as the market is flooded with repo vehicles.

Since I believe a recession is relatively likely to occur over the next twelve months, I remain very bearish on Ally. Without a recession, I expect ALLY to stay around its current level; thus, although bearish, I would not bet against it today. However, in the event of a recession, I expect Ally will face insolvency before most other banks, potentially causing the stock to lose most or all of its value. Now, I want to be clear that I am not stating that Ally will go bankrupt or even that is necessarily likely. The reality is that Ally, although seemingly overleveraged and poorly diversified, is likely a "too big to fail" lender due to its size and its dominance in the auto market. Given that, it could receive government aid and stimulus if its solvency declines significantly. Once again, that adds to my reasons why I would not short Ally, though I strongly suspect it will lose value over the next year.