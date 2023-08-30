Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Falling Car Prices Leave Ally Financial Without Proper Collateral

Aug. 30, 2023 6:02 AM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)2 Comments
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • 2023 has been challenging for the banking sector as the economy moves past COVID-related issues and financial stimulus unwinds.
  • Ally Financial has high exposure to the auto market, making it vulnerable to rising auto loan delinquencies and falling vehicle prices.
  • Ally's stability is at risk due to potential increases in auto loan defaults, a possible recession, and significant unrealized mortgage losses.
  • ALLY may remain near its current level without a recession since it's trading near its estimated NAV, and its price accounts for a falling net interest margin.
  • A recession may create solvency pressure for Ally Financial due to its poor diversification and potentially weak capitalization.
2023 has been a particularly challenging year for the banking sector. As the economy moves entirely past COVID-related issues, most of the financial stimulus created in 2020 is rapidly unwinding. Interest rates are much higher while the money supply is falling quickly, creating liquidity

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

B
Billball70
Today, 6:40 AM
Curious as to why you think Berkshire bought 9% of the company starting in Q1 2022 at an average cost basis of $42.87? They must see something different than you do.
h
handushk
Today, 6:36 AM
I like $ALLY amd disagree with the conclusion. I think the used car values decline is overblown. ALLY already projected 8% used car values decline for the year. Used car supply will continue to be constrained due to low new car volume in last few years. ALLY will certainly has near term pressure due to interest rate increase and NIM compression but I think the company and stock should start trending up in 2024.
