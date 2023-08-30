Ivelin Denev

IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) is a telecommunications giant that offers NOs and other clients access to its shared network infrastructure. They carry the baton forward by offering their subscribers and customers wireless voice, data, and fiber access services. My previous rating was a buy, as I believed IHS was set up to capitalize on the long-term growth of emerging markets. I am reiterating my buy rating for IHS as the business continues to perform, and the improved liquidity should drive more funds into the stock, thereby closing the valuation gap vs. peers.

The strong performance in Nigeria (revenue of $365 million) was a major contributor to IHS's strong 2Q23 consolidated revenue of $546 million. EBITDA was also healthy at $238.4 million, following this strong performance. Given the results so far, which are in line with my expectations, I maintain my conviction that the stock is significantly undervalued in relation to its competitors.

IHS continues to trade at the low end of its valuation among emerging market peers. IHS currently trades at 5.4x forward EBITDA, which is a stark difference vs. peers in the range of mid-single digits to as high as 12x forward EBITDA. If I were to assume that consensus FY24 estimates are right-IHS generates $1.18 billion in EBITDA-and it trades at 7x, it would assume an EV of around $8 billion, or $4.3 billion in market cap. This translates to a per-share value of $13, which is a huge upside from the current share price. Most importantly, I maintain my view that IHS's significant exposure to Nigeria could be mitigated by a devaluation of the naira because of the increased ease with which the company could obtain US dollars. In addition, in 4Q23, Blocks B, C, and D will become unblocked (source: 2Q23 earnings), making available more than 180 million shares. IHS's valuation gap with competitors should narrow thanks to this increase in liquidity.

Since IHS's 2Q23 financials were strong and the company's guidance was only slightly adjusted due to the new FX policy, I am keeping my buy rating for the stock. Before we get into it, I reiterate my take on the new FX policy which I believe will reduce the FX risk. I think the new FX policy will better help investors evaluate the volatility and movement of the Naria FX rate, which has been difficult due to the large differences between the official and parallel FX rates for the Naira. With better visibility, it is easier to put on hedges and have visibility to expected returns. I recommend a quick read up on this article which does a good job on explaining why this is good for the country's macroeconomic climate as well.

The focus should remain on the core performance in Nigeria, where the business reported organic growth of 37%, supported by Nigeria Property Revenue of $344.6 million and adj. EBITDA of $238.4 million. IHS recorded 45 new towers in 2Q23, indicating that tower construction is still healthy. Underlying tower activity also remained stable during the quarter. I believe the expectation here is straightforward in that, as more data is consumed, likely at a higher rate due to the prevalence of IoT, video, etc., 5G adoption is inevitable at some point. With MTN and Airtel having already secured 5G spectrum, IHS is poised to reap the rewards of this development, and I anticipate a more substantial contribution from 5G over the next few years. However, Nigeria's success was somewhat mitigated by SSA's declining margins. With load shedding still having an effect on results, SSA saw organic growth of 15% y/y in 2Q23, with reported revenue of $123.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $62.9 million.

In addition to its success in North America, IHS also saw strong results in Latin America and the Middle East. IHS's 2Q23 adjusted EBITDA was $35.32 million on revenue of $48.1 million. With I-Systems deployments remaining steady, I expect Fiber growth to continue driving LatAm, and management has reaffirmed their goal of passing 10 million homes with fiber by 2026, so I expect Fiber growth to continue driving this region. For the Middle East and North Africa region, 2Q organic growth was 8% y/y, with $9 million in revenue and $5.4 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Risk & conclusion

Now that the foreign exchange risk has been addressed, I believe the competition risk should be highlighted. Competition could increase if other big players like American Tower, SBA Communications, or Helios enter regions where IHS operates. Logically, the risk has increased today due to the stability in FX, and as such, it is now less risky for them to enter. Also, the entrance of these competitors is likely to be via M&A, which means their time to market could be a lot shorter and faster than expected. Since these competitors trade at a higher multiple, they are able to use their stock equity to acquire their way into the IHS market. Given that IHS's multiple is lower than that of its competitors, IHS may have trouble using its stock to outbid them in M&A.

All in all, I retain my buy rating given IHS positive operating performance, expected increased in stock liquidity, and reduced foreign exchange risk. The improved liquidity and adjusted FX policy are expected to close the valuation gap with industry peers. Particularly, IHS's forward EBITDA multiple of 5.4x stands in contrast to higher multiples for competitors. If consensus estimates materialize, potential for substantial upside exists, especially with the anticipation of increased 5G adoption.