lechatnoir

The Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) is grappling with a continued decline in sales across its brands. In the second quarter of 2023, both online and in-store sales reported significant drops of 11% and 7% Year-over-Year, respectively. This decline, though not unique to The Gap, stands out due to its severity and the parallel decline in 2022. Over two years, The Gap's sales plummeted by 15.7%, which is higher than the industry average.

Nevertheless, the stock trades at a substantial discount on a historical basis and in comparison to its peers, leading me to conclude that the market may have priced in these concerns already. There have also been some improvements in inventory management and a lowering of its debt levels. These positive factors do not negate the concern over sales declines, but lead me to assign a hold rating to The Gap.

The Declining Sales

The Gap reported a decline in sales across all of its brands in the second quarter of 2023. Online sales declined by 11% Year-over-Year (YoY) while in-store sales declined by 7% YoY. These declines in sales are not unique to The Gap as various apparel retailers have reported similar sales declines. Nevertheless, the decline at The Gap was particularly high especially when considered along with the substantial decline in sales reported in 2022 as well. GlobalData has observed that over the course of two years GAP has experienced a painful drop of 15.7% in its overall company sales. They note that despite the difficulties faced by the apparel market, this stands as a notably poorer performance than the typical average, signifying a considerable decline in their market presence.

Despite these concerns, in its most recent earnings call management has suggested that it was able to gain or retain market share across all four of its brands. The difference between GlobalData and management's statement appears to be linked to the time period considered. GlobalData specifically refers to market share over a year, whereas management considered market share on a quarterly basis. However, overall, there has been a decline in market share as sales declines at The Gap have outpaced those at other apparel retailers.

In the second quarter of 2023, Old Navy managed to grow its market share somewhat despite declining sales. The Old Navy brand reported a 6% decline in sales largely driven by decreased spending among middle income consumers. This decline in sales to middle income consumers has been present at most retailers with these customers progressively cutting down on non-essential costs and embracing a more careful expenditure approach. This change in consumer behavior has been driven by persistently higher-than-normal inflation levels and seems unlikely to reverse in the near term. Therefore, in my view, some further sales declines at Old Navy in the quarters ahead would not be surprising and seem highly likely.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the continued decline in sales at its Athleta brand. The brand reported a 7% decline in comparable sales in the second quarter of 2023. While this represented a lower sales decline than in the previous quarter, it still remains quite high given that Athleta operates in a segment of the market where sales have been increasing rather than decreasing. Nevertheless, the earnings call points to some positive factors in Athleta's longer term sales outlook with management noting that -

Sales in core performance bottoms, the critical backbone of Athleta's assortment, accelerated throughout the quarter and outperformed total brand sales.

The Gap brand itself reported the most substantial decline in sales of around 14% YoY. In the earnings call management explained that after accounting for various negative influences on sales, including a 7-point reduction due to the sale of Gap China, a 2-point decline from the shutdown of Yeezy Gap, and an estimated 1-point impact from foreign exchange, the net sales exhibited a 4% drop compared to the previous year. This was mainly attributed to the closure of stores in North America. Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData, has expressed particular concern over this segment of the business opining that -

Gap is incredibly boring and does very little to entice customers into buying its products - especially not at the high full prices it charges, hence why it so often resorts to discounting to shift stock.

These concerns are not without merit and have been raised before. In the quarters ahead new management will need to provide a clear turnaround strategy which could be made substantially more challenging by macro factors such as the shift in consumer behavior brought about by persistently high inflation. In my view, there is a lot of value in the business but unlocking that value could take time and, in the meanwhile, shareholders might be in for a prolonged period of earnings volatility.

The Balance Sheet & Inventory Levels

While The Gap's net debt to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) remains the highest of the retailers considered in the peer comp charts below, there has been some positive development in this area. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio at around 5.39 is a substantial improvement from around 7 at the time of its previous quarterly results. This was largely driven by a $200 million repayment on the $350 million that management drew on the company's asset backed line of credit.

Retailers Net Debt to EBITDA (Author created based on data from EquityRT)

There also appears to have been meaningful improvements in inventory management. The company reported a 29% YoY decline in inventory. In the earnings call management explained that

This includes a 9 percentage point decline related to in-transit as we lap the prior year supply chain challenges and 6 points of decline related to releasing the majority of our pack and hold inventory balance. The remaining 14-point decline was driven by more efficient inventory management.

In my view, better inventory management will be key to unlocking the long-term value in The Gap and is accordingly something worth monitoring on an ongoing basis.

Valuation

The Gap currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of around 13.63 which is the second lowest of the retailers considered in the peer comp charts below. It is also well below The Gap's 5-year average forward P/E ratio of around 18.2 signaling that the market has likely priced in the bulk of the concerns over declining sales and market share.

Retailers FWD P/E Ratios (Author created based on data from EquityRT)

Conclusion

The Gap is grappling with a persistent decline in both sales and market share. The pressure on its core customer base, coupled with the impact of high inflation, is anticipated to result in ongoing earnings volatility in the coming quarters. While similar declines have been observed across various apparel retailers, The Gap's decline stands out, especially when considering the substantial drop in sales reported in the preceding year.

Nevertheless, there have been some positive signals with debt declining and improved inventory management. In my view, this improved inventory management will play a key role in unlocking long-term value in The Gap. The substantial discount that the stock is trading at also leads me to conclude that the market has priced in most of the risks considered in this article. Therefore, I presently rate The Gap as a hold subject to a cautionary note that earnings volatility seems likely to remain in the immediate future.