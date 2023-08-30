Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kornit Digital: Upgrading On Expected Return To Growth And Profitability Next Year

Aug. 30, 2023 6:54 AM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Earlier this month, shares of Kornit Digital sold off after the company reported in-line Q2 results but guided Q3 well below consensus expectations.
  • Management attributed the shortfall to prevailing softness in system sales as customers continue to deal with excess capacity.
  • However, even at lower-than-expected revenue levels, the company still expects to break even on an Adjusted EBITDA basis by Q4.
  • Further progress is expected next year with management projecting a return to revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA profitability.
  • With the near-term outlook having been de-risked and the stock price likely being supported by ongoing buyback activity, I am upgrading Kornit Digital's shares from "Hold" to "Speculative Buy".
I have covered Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Earlier this month, shares of leading digital textile printing solutions provider Kornit Digital Ltd. or "Kornit" sold off by more

