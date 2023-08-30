NIO: Steep Plunge Unveils A Momentous Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Drew Angerer

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) investors suffered significant volatility yesterday (August 29) as the company delivered its second quarter or FQ2 earnings release. The result shouldn't be surprising, as NIO had already provided its Q2 delivery updates.

As such, the market's focus was likely on the company's guidance for the second half. NIO desperately needs to ramp up its sales to mitigate the shortfalls from its initial 240K to 250K target promulgated at the start of 2023.

However, NIO's guidance could have disappointed the market initially, as the stock slumped post-earnings. Management telegraphed a Q3 deliveries outlook of 56K at the midpoint of its target range. Considering July's 20.46K deliveries, it indicated an average of just 17.8K per month for August and September. That's markedly below analysts' estimates of 60K Q3 deliveries (20K per month), suggesting investors must be prepared for another round of underperformance.

Notwithstanding the disappointment, market operators have likely anticipated yesterday's tepid guidance, despite the surge we experienced in July, as NIO reacted to the positive vibes from rival XPeng's (XPEV) partnership with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).

However, yesterday's post-earnings selloff thoroughly digested the momentum surge as investors assessed whether NIO's ambitious Q4 commentary could disappoint again. Accordingly, NIO fell toward lows last seen in early July, reminding investors of the perils of chasing sharp surges for unprofitable stocks. Investors should also be reminded that I cautioned not to chase the surge in my previous update in July, even if they believe NIO's deliveries could swing positively toward an upward inflection point.

While NIO's deliveries growth panned out in July as it performed well, NIO still topped out in early August, even before the steep sell-down we observed yesterday. That said, I believe the market has likely baked in significant downside to NIO's recovery in the second half, suggesting a potential entry point for speculative investors who think things aren't likely to get much worse from here.

The company posted a revenue decline of 14.8% YoY in Q2 and a nearly 18% decline sequentially. While its vehicle gross margin improved to 6.2% in Q2 from 5.1% in Q1, its overall gross margin of 1% could have spooked investors that its profitability push could be delayed.

I believe the "delay" thesis is justified, as NIO needs to scale significantly in FY24 to provide more confidence for the market to buy into its recovery story. However, its inability to maintain a 60K Q3 deliveries guidance suggests that the intense competition in China's EV market is expected to continue.

Management stressed that it expects to ramp up its performance in Q4. However, NIO's YTD performance and lower-than-anticipated outlook indicate that the market would likely remain in a "show-me" mood before allowing a further recovery in the stock.

Despite that, I observed a reasonable entry point, as there's a possible bear trap (false downside breakdown) in NIO's short-term price action, suggesting buyers bought heavily into the close.

NIO price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, buyers returned in force to defend yesterday's selloff, potentially forming a bullish reversal (not validated yet).

As such, it could mark a significant turning point from NIO's bearish bias by marking out a higher high market structure after it bottomed out in June.

Therefore, speculative investors could consider a possible buy level if they observe price action validation by the end of the week, indicating robust buying sentiments.

That said, I'm ready to move in favor of more constructive buying sentiments and upgrade NIO.

Takeaway

NIO's no-moat business model suggests any position taken should be considered speculative. While its deliveries outlook for Q3 disappointed, July's sharp growth inflection suggests the worst is likely over.

NIO's price action this week suggests buyers are willing to defend steep selloffs, helping to avoid it falling back toward its June 2023 lows, a pivotal development.

Rating: Upgraded to Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.

See the additional disclosure section below for important notes accompanying the Speculative Buy rating presented.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.