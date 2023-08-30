wellesenterprises

Introduction

On the back of an analyst upgrade at UBS, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock shot up +3.26% in yesterday's session, and is now sitting at a stone's throw away from its all-time high of $127.54 per share. Artificial intelligence is the hottest theme in the stock market this year, and a good chunk of Oracle's ~50% year-to-date bounce could be attributed to AI-induced rapid growth in its Cloud Infrastructure and Application businesses.

In my previous note on Oracle, I shared my bullish view of Oracle's AI prospects; however, I stopped short of recommending the stock as a "Buy" due to ORCL's long-term risk/reward not being lucrative enough at the time.

Understanding The Oracle Rally

Since I published a "Hold" rating on it back in March 2023, Oracle has rallied ~40%, and while I have had a solid year as an analyst/investor [performance tracker for Ahan Vashi's SA research], I can't kick myself enough for missing out on ORCL. While Oracle's rally has been driven primarily by trading multiple expansion [forward PE has moved up from ~17x to ~21.7x], Oracle's improving business fundamentals have also played a huge part in this move (unlike most other large and mega-cap tech stocks), and we foresaw the latter back in March.

In FY2023, Oracle's revenues grew at a healthy ~17% y/y on the back of strong 50%+ growth in its Cloud (IaaS + SaaS) business. While Oracle's gross margins are declining due to an ongoing shift in revenue mix towards Cloud, Oracle's ~27%+ GAAP (and 40%+ non-GAAP) operating margins still look like best-in-class numbers.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

In my view, Oracle's robust mix of growth and profitability has warranted the trading multiple expansion the stock has experienced thus far in 2023. And as I see it, the stock may have further valuation upside through trading multiple expansion:

Data by YCharts

Despite rallying nearly 50% this year, Oracle [forward PE: ~21.7x] continues to trade at a significant discount to enterprise software and cloud peers like Microsoft (MSFT) [forward PE: 28x] or Salesforce (CRM) [forward PE: 26.6x]. With AI-driven demand expected to drive rapid growth of Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud for the foreseeable future, Oracle could command even higher multiples in the near future.

In today's note, I will share a brief update on Oracle's Q4 FY2023 results, and then we will re-run Oracle through the TQI Valuation Model to assess its long-term risk/reward.

Oracle Is Proving To Be A Real AI Winner

Going into the Q4 FY2024 (May 2023) earnings report, Oracle was projected to deliver revenues and Normalized EPS of $13.74B and $1.58, respectively. As you can see below, ORCL beat on both top (revenue: $13.84B vs. $13.74B) and bottom-line estimates (adj. EPS: $1.67 vs. $1.58). While the quantum of revenue beat was minimal, Oracle's Cloud growth was truly stupendous.

Seeking Alpha

Oracle Investor Relations

In my previous article on Oracle, I shared the following -

Oracle offers integrated application suites and database software across on-premise and cloud environments, along with secure & autonomous infrastructure via Oracle Cloud, primarily to enterprise customers. Amid a weakening macroeconomic environment, enterprise IT spending is starting to come under considerable pressure; however, Oracle's cloud business (and M&A activity) has enabled it to grow at a healthy clip in recent quarters.

And this specific underlying trend (strong Cloud, weak IT [legacy]) continued in Q4 FY2024 as you can see in the numbers below:

Oracle Q4 FY2023 Earnings Press Release

In Q4, Oracle's quarterly revenues grew by +17% y/y (+22% y/y in constant currency) on the back of hypergrowth in both segments of Oracle's Cloud business [Applications & Infrastructure], which grew at >50% (in constant currency) and is now running at an ARR of $17.5B+.

On the earnings call, Oracle's management exuded confidence in Gen 2 Cloud and provided positive commentary for next year:

Oracle's revenue reached an all-time high of $50 billion in FY23. Annual revenue growth was led by our cloud applications and infrastructure businesses which grew at a combined rate of 50% in constant currency. Our infrastructure growth rate has been accelerating - with 63% growth for the full year, and 77% growth in the fourth quarter. Our cloud applications growth rate also accelerated in FY23. So, both of our two strategic cloud businesses are getting bigger - and growing faster. That bodes well for another strong year in FY24." - Safra Catz, Oracle CEO Oracle's Gen2 Cloud has quickly become the number 1 choice for running Generative AI workloads. Why? Because Oracle has the highest performance, lowest cost GPU cluster technology in the world. NVIDIA themselves are using our clusters, including one with more than 4,000 GPUs, for their AI infrastructure. Our GPU clusters are built using the highest-bandwidth and lowest-latency RDMA network—and scale up to 32,000 GPUs. As a result, cutting edge companies doing LLM development such as Mosaic ML, Adept AI, Cohere plus 30 other AI development companies have recently signed contracts to purchase more than $2 billion of capacity in Oracle's Gen2 Cloud." - Larry Ellison, Oracle Chairman and CTO

Last quarter (Q3 FY2023), Oracle bagged a deal with Uber (UBER), and the company shared some interesting new deals in its Q4 customer spotlight. Now, Oracle's Cloud business operates on a much smaller scale compared to other hyperscalers such as Microsoft Azure (MSFT), Amazon AWS (AMZN), and Alphabet GCP (GOOGL)(GOOG). However, Oracle Cloud has displayed an acceleration in revenue growth during recent quarters, at a time when its peers have suffered a slowdown. Clearly, Oracle Cloud's market share in Cloud is expanding.

While Oracle's market share in Cloud is still <2% (it's not a significant player yet), I believe Oracle Cloud could be a multi-year secular growth driver throughout the 2020s. As per my plan, I will continue following the progress of Oracle's Cloud business closely to see if the numbers match up with management's bullish view of their Cloud offerings. For Q4 FY2023, I am thoroughly impressed with Cloud [IaaS + SaaS] numbers from Oracle.

That said, this strength in Oracle Cloud was partially offset by weakness in its on-premise business. The transition from upfront license revenues to cloud subscription revenues is driving some of this weakness, and as we know, Oracle is facing weaker IT demand due to a poor macroeconomic environment. Historically, Oracle has been one of the most profitable software companies on the planet. However, in the last couple of years or so, Oracle's aggressive cloud push (heightened CAPEX spend) has led to a compression in profit margins and free cash flow generation. In Q4 FY2023, Oracle's non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 44%, and this recovery in margins is a strong sign of operating leverage.

Despite its net financial debt of $80B, I think Oracle is a reliable free cash flow machine that will continue to deliver on the $0.4 per share quarterly dividend.

Data by YCharts

As I predicted in my last report -

Oracle's stock buybacks have shrunk significantly in recent quarters. And considering Oracle's free cash flows and balance sheet status, I do not expect the company to execute "aggressive" stock repurchases for the foreseeable future despite having ~$8.3B available in its stock repurchase program.

And as of Q4, Oracle is no longer repurchasing shares and in fact, the company issued shares worth $120M during the last quarter. With its current ratio of 0.91, Oracle's current assets do not satisfy its current liabilities. However, Oracle is producing ample cash flow to improve its liquidity position. Hence, I am not worried about liquidity risk in Oracle.

Overall, I am impressed with Oracle's Q4 FY2023 earnings report, and I can see underlying fundamentals staying strong for the foreseeable future.

Is Oracle Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

To answer this question, we will run Oracle through the TQI Valuation Model.

With Oracle's non-GAAP operating margins rising to 44% in Q4 FY2023, I am raising my steady-state (optimized) margin assumption from 35% to 40%. Additionally, Oracle's accelerating cloud business amid a tidal AI wave is likely to drive faster-than-expected revenue growth compared to the current consensus forecasts. In my view, Oracle achieving 10% CAGR growth over the next five years is a more than reasonable assumption. All other assumptions are held constant, and relatively straightforward. However, if you have any questions, please share them in the comments section below.

Here are my fair value and expected return estimates for Oracle:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Based on my DCF model, Oracle is worth ~$116 per share or $323B. With Oracle stock currently trading at ~$121 per share or ~$338B in fully diluted market cap, ORCL appears to be fairly valued. However, Oracle's massive net debt balance of $80B means that its enterprise value stands at ~$400B. If we subtract net financial debt of $80B from my intrinsic value estimate of $323B, I get a final fair value of $243B (or ~$87 per share) for Oracle. Hence, in my view, Oracle is overvalued by ~38.7%.

Now, let's take a look at Oracle's expected returns:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Assuming a conservative exit multiple of ~20x P/FCF, Oracle's stock could be trading at $246.75 per share by 2028, which translates into a 5-yr CAGR return of ~15.4% from here. In this calculation, I haven't factored in the debt; however, if we were to subtract the net debt from the target market cap, Oracle's stock would be worth ~$213.1 per share in 2028. And with this consideration, Oracle's 5-yr expected CAGR falls to 12.05% (which is well below our investment hurdle rate of 15%). Considering the risk/reward on offer, I continue to rate Oracle a "Hold/Neutral/Avoid" at current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

As evidenced by Oracle's robust Q4 FY2023 results, ORCL is not an AI wannabe, it is a real AI winner. While Oracle's business fundamentals are improving with Gen 2 Cloud showing immense potential, I am not a fan of ORCL's long-term risk/reward at current levels.

At ~$121 per share, Oracle currently boasts a market capitalization of about $338B. If we add ORCL's net financial debt of $80B, we get to an enterprise value of $418B for Oracle. Assuming an optimized FCF of $15B (Oracle produced only ~$8.5B in TTM FCF), ORCL is trading at an elevated EV/FCF multiple of ~28x. With Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud gaining traction among AI startups looking to run generative AI workloads, I could see ORCL delivering healthy high-single-digit to low-double-digit CAGR sales growth (and even faster earnings growth) over the next five years. While I am bullish on Oracle's business due to its AI potential, the stock fails to meet my required IRR (investment hurdle rate) despite using somewhat generous assumptions for future growth and margins. Due to a less-than-favorable risk/reward, I rate Oracle "Neutral/Hold/Avoid" at $121. If we were to get a 25-30% pullback in ORCL, I would turn into a buyer, but for now, I am staying on the sidelines.

Key Takeaway: I rate Oracle "Neutral/Hold/Avoid" in the $120s.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section below.