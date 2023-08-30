Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I'm So Bullish On Agnico Eagle Mines

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I'm re-entering the gold market due to mounting risks of Fed rate cuts and weak economic growth.
  • Economic indicators like weak ISM indices and labor market decline support my thesis.
  • Investing in gold miners like Agnico Eagle Mines offers potential as economic conditions worsen, while its strong operational performance and growth prospects make it appealing in a gold-price-driven market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Goldene Münzen auf den Hintergrund

GeorgePeters/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm getting into gold again. Yesterday, I wrote an article with the very bullish article title Why I Believe That Newmont Could Triple. The reason I'm getting into gold again is my belief that

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.05K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (19)

g
gret
Today, 9:22 AM
Premium
Comments (3.61K)
Didn’t see anything about the dividend. The healthy dividend is a nice counter to the “owning gold cost money without yield “ group

These healthy, safe, well run corporations are buying at $1100ish and selling at $1900. Not a bad business model; particularly in our universe of Uber debt
B
Babson88
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (278)
Rates rose fastest in history, wouldn’t it be within realm of possibility they decline so quickly, too?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:17 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.46K)
@Babson88 In general, rates tend to fall quickly. Gradual declines are nonsense. Either the Fed keeps rates elevated or faces a situation where it is forced to cut quite rapidly.
Aleksandar Knezevic profile picture
Aleksandar Knezevic
Today, 9:25 AM
Premium
Comments (118)
@Leo Nelissen fed will be forced not just to lower interest rates, a massive QE is near, and it will result in gold, silver, bitcoin skyrocketing.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:28 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.46K)
@Aleksandar Knezevic There's a risk of that happening, yes.
Aleksandar Knezevic profile picture
Aleksandar Knezevic
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (118)
And I dont agree that bitcoin, and maybe ethereum are hot air, actually it has been my opinion for last decade, but no more. All other cryptos probably worth nothing, JMO
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:17 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.46K)
@Aleksandar Knezevic Yeah, Bitcoin and Ethereum will survive. They have become mainstream. Other sh!tcoins will go to zero eventually
K
KittyKat Klean
Today, 9:13 AM
Premium
Comments (1.99K)
Leo, have held miners for years and they didn’t go anywhere. Is this time going to be different? I always wanted to make a big hit with gold as we know from 20 years ago it can go into explosive moves, I missed that rally. Thanks for article and insight.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:18 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.46K)
@KittyKat Klean Yeah, miners have been a horrible investment for a very long time. Hence, I'll sell if my thesis turns out to be correct.
Aleksandar Knezevic profile picture
Aleksandar Knezevic
Today, 9:09 AM
Premium
Comments (118)
I am only buying miners that work in USA and Canada, and maybe have small operations in Mexico, prefer mid tier miners , NGD,ARNGF,VITFF,IAUX,
g
gret
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (3.61K)
@Aleksandar Knezevic don’t overlook OR
J
Jerry Antonies
Today, 9:03 AM
Premium
Comments (138)
That’s why central banks are buying gold not crypto
J
Jerry Antonies
Today, 8:55 AM
Premium
Comments (138)
Great article gold has bee. A dead investment for years and people gave up on it. That’s because it was manipulated to stay low. Then the young generation got into crypto. That said, soon money will come rushing into gold etc. Government is broke only printing remains. No way out from here except back to real mon not paper. We can’t payback $33 trillion ever.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 8:59 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.46K)
@Jerry Antonies Crypto is just hot air. Gold is the only alternative to fiat currencies
R
Ron1634
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (2.72K)
@Leo Nelissen - That's right.
Christine Lagarde stated about a year ago that the value of all these Cryptos could eventually become zero.
Gold will always have value.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:18 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.46K)
@Ron1634 Yes, gold will have value millions of years after we're gone.
R
Ron1634
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (2.72K)
Good read.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.