AT&T: This Is Your Chance

Aug. 30, 2023 1:00 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)CHTR, CMCSA, T.PR.A, T.PR.C, TBB, TBC, TMUS, VZ8 Comments
Business Quant
Summary

  • AT&T's shares may be forming a bottom.
  • It announced the nationwide launch of AT&T Internet Air, which opens up new growth opportunities for the company.
  • This may be an opportune time for long-term investors to accumulate its shares.

ATT Flagship Store Closes In San Francisco

Justin Sullivan

AT&T's (NYSE:T) shares have slid nearly 30% from its 52-week highs as investors have grown wary about its growth prospects, the stability of its cash flows and its ability to sustain dividend payouts. While the concerns are justified, there's one major

Business Quant
Business Quant is a comprehensive investment research platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

William- Billy Hill profile picture
William- Billy Hill
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (246)
I find it hard to believe writers pare still pushing T. Fundamental change needed before I would even consider an investment. Board has been sleep walking for 30 years. Execs run by insiders, they all need to be fired. T has some great assets but without leadership they are not valuable.
b
bdutch100
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (15)
Thank you Business Quant, Great timing.
AT&T's Aggressive launch stands to improve growth and tilt the risk-reward
ratio in the favor of its Shareholders.
S
San Marzano
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (2.35K)
forming new bottoms for 22 years !

AT&T - A HISTORICAL DEAL ACQUISITION PERSPECTIVE
Deal $'s represent equity used in acquisitions (assumption of debt the typical arrangement).

1997 Starting Point - SBC $40B market cap
1997 - Buys Pacific Bell $17B
1998 - Buys SNET $4B
2000 - Buys Ameritrch $81B
2004 - Buys AT&T Wireless $24B (60%)
2005 - Buys AT&T $16B
2006 - Buys Bell South $67B
2015 - Buys DTV $49B
2016 - Buys Warner $85B

Total counting starting point - $383B
Less Warner Spin. -($43B)
Net: $340B

Market Cap after Warner spin $100B
Equity Shrinkage $240B
S
San Marzano
Today, 1:43 PM
Comments (2.35K)
Internet Air sounds like bad gas....more of the sort AT&T has passed over 22 years to he tune of $240 B vaporized! No margins...a third place player loaded with debt and bad management.

AT&T - A HISTORICAL DEAL ACQUISITION PERSPECTIVE
Deal $'s represent equity used in acquisitions (assumption of debt the typical arrangement).

1997 Starting Point - SBC $40B market cap
1997 - Buys Pacific Bell $17B
1998 - Buys SNET $4B
2000 - Buys Ameritrch $81B
2004 - Buys AT&T Wireless $24B (60%)
2005 - Buys AT&T $16B
2006 - Buys Bell South $67B
2015 - Buys DTV $49B
2016 - Buys Warner $85B

Total counting starting point - $383B
Less Warner Spin. -($43B)
Net: $340B

Market Cap after Warner spin $100B
Equity Shrinkage $240B
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 1:55 PM
Premium
Comments (1.88K)
@San Marzano unbelievably telling
e
equitygotti
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (139)
I sold my T at a loss a month or so ago. My portfolio has been so peaceful since
u
usiah
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (13.54K)
@equitygotti

After years of holding finally gave up on it too. No more betting on the come.
o
optmist
Today, 1:29 PM
Comments (66)
The negative vision about T is that it still needs to buy a lot of spectrum, which will eat its cash flow.
