It's a tough time for tech stocks right now. Amid sharp YTD gains, tech names with no profits are having to compete against rich, risk-free yields - which has led to a sharp correction in the month of August.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP), the social media company, is no exception. Since peaking above $13 in mid-July, Snap has lost nearly 30% of its value, bringing YTD gains to just under 10% - underperforming the S&P 500. The question for investors now is: is it time to buy Snap on the dip?

I'll get right to it: I wrote a bearish article on Snap earlier this year when the stock was trading above $10, and now, as the stock sinks closer to $9, I remain bearish - in fact, the company's year-to-date fundamental results have cast even more pessimism over this stock.

In brief, the company's sharp decline since July was driven by a poor outlook released alongside Q2 earnings in late July.

Snap outlook (Snap Q2 earnings deck)

As shown above, the company expects to continue total DAUs to 405-406 million, implying 8-9 million net adds in Q3 (versus 14 million in Q2). Not only is this a big slowdown from Q2, but we expect the mix trends over the past several quarters to hold; namely, user growth in the high-ARPU North America region continues to be sluggish, while most of the user growth is centered in the lower-revenue generating "Rest of World" region that has not yet caught up to the U.S. on a revenue basis.

Second, the company continues to expect a revenue decline of up to -5% in Q3, driven by continued weak dynamics in the advertising industry; and this is compounded by higher spending on infrastructure which is dragging down adjusted EBITDA to up to a -$100 million loss.

This outlook resonates with the two core risks for Snap that I see going forward:

Weak U.S. user growth, as Snap contends with a plethora of other social media platforms (of note is the fact that Instagram's Threads feature managed to substantially capture a large share of TikTok's market)

Substantially higher spending and lower profitability, which is dangerous for a company that is now in a net debt position

Speaking of the latter, with the cash burn that the company has sustained this year, Snap now has $3.69 billion of cash and cash equivalents alongside $3.75 billion of convertible debt. It's rare for a technology company to be in a net debt position, which is another reason to avoid Snap in this market.

The bottom line here: there's not a substantial reason to bet on Snap as the stock continues to generate sluggish user growth, contend with revenue growth issues, and face the consequences of rising expenses. This is not a buy-the-dip opportunity. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Snap's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The core metric to pay attention to here, of course, is daily active users (DAUs). The company added 14 million net-new DAUs in the quarter to end at 397 million users, up 14% y/y. Growth here decelerated one point relative to 15% y/y growth in Q1.

Snap DAU trends (Snap Q2 earnings deck)

We can see, however, that 12 million of these net-new adds were in the "Rest of World" segment, while North American users bumped up by only 1 million (+2% y/y). As a reminder, monetization in the North American user base is much higher than the rest; and at the same time, ARPUs here are falling fastest due to macroeconomic malaise in the U.S. and a weak advertising environment. ARPU fell -14% in North America to $6.83; yet this is still nearly 7x the ARPU of a "Rest of World" user at $0.98 (+2% y/y).

Overall revenue, meanwhile, declined -4% y/y to $1.07 billion. In spite of user growth, the unfavorable user mix shift away from North America and into the Rest of World, coupled by ARPU declines in North America, had the effect of dragging down revenue.

Unfortunately, this revenue weakness was coupled by immensely higher spending on infrastructure, which the company cited as necessary to support better monetization tools and new augmented reality features. As a result, adjusted gross margins fell 7 points y/y to just 54%:

Snap gross margin trends (Snap Q2 earnings deck)

The bright side here is that Snap notes that improvements in advertiser tools have helped to boost engagement, so these investments could pay off in the long run. Per CEO Evan Spiegel's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

In Q2, we made progress toward improving results for advertisers through machine learning model updates and infrastructure improvements, new ways of measuring and optimizing advertising spend, and new leadership for our go-to-market efforts. We are encouraged to see that this progress is beginning to translate into improved results with record active advertisers in Q2, up more than 20% year-over-year, and through improved advertiser retention compared to the same time period last year [...] We are calibrating our investment levels to build a path to free cash flow break-even or better, even with reduced rates of revenue growth. We will continue to invest with a long-term perspective, especially in areas that are critical to realizing the long-term opportunity of augmented reality. While our strategic investments in cloud-based ML infrastructure have put downward pressure on margins in the short-term, there are early signs that the improvements to ranking and personalization of our content and ad platforms are leading to deeper engagement with content by our community and stronger returns on investment for our advertising partners."

Even so, the near-term holes to profitability are difficult to ignore, especially in today's more risk-averse market. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 declined to -$38 million, or a -4% margin: five points worse than a 1% profit margin in the year-ago Q2.

Snap net income and adjusted EBITDA (Snap Q2 earnings deck)

Sequentially, the stage is set for Snap to decay even further to a -$50 to -$100 million adjusted EBITDA loss in Q3, per the company's latest guidance, or a margin range of -5% to -9%.

Key takeaways

All the bad news is coming to a head: slowing user growth and unfavorable user mix out of North America, substantially higher costs with only anecdotal support for increased advertiser traction but no meaningful results yet, and much lower profitability. Add this on top of Snap's longer-term competitive risks and debt pile, and I think it's clear to see why the stock has seen a correction over the past few months. Maintain caution here and invest elsewhere.