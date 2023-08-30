Still On Track For A Soft Landing
Summary
- Stock prices may be on the rise in September, supported by positive economic reports and easing expectations for rate hikes.
- The labor market is softening, with a decline in job openings and a decrease in the quit rate, reducing upward pressure on wage growth.
- Consumer confidence has fallen, but plans to purchase autos and appliances have risen, and expectations for a recession have decreased.
I am reluctant to say that the pullback in stock prices is over, but it sure feels that way. My only hesitation is that volume is extremely low at the end of August with so many market participants on vacation, so it is hard to have conviction, but the fundamental and technical tea leaves say September could surprise to the upside. Yesterday, stocks rose for a third day in a row on economic reports that lent more support to the soft-landing narrative. As a result, expectations for more rate hikes from the Fed eased, long-term interest rates fell, and risk asset prices rose.
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) revealed a sharp decline in openings from 9.2 million in June to 8.8 million in July, which is closing in on pre-pandemic levels. More importantly, the quit rate fell to its pre-pandemic level of 2.3%, as fewer workers are switching jobs for higher wages, which reduces the upward pressure on wage growth. This softening in the labor market is exactly what the Fed wants to see, but the historically low unemployment rate and lack of layoffs is limiting the chances that it results in an economic contraction.
The Conference Board indicated that consumer confidence fell to a three-month low with its index wiping out the summer gains over concerns about inflation, labor market weakness, and higher borrowing costs. This is far from a disaster, as we would like to see some moderation in consumer spending, especially on services, which is placing upward pressure on prices. Confidence doesn’t move in a straight line, and we can see in the chart below that the index continues to make slow progress towards pre-pandemic levels. Despite the drop in confidence, plans to purchase autos and appliances rose, and expectations for a recession in the next 12 months fell to their lowest level of the year.
Chairman Powell, as well as other members of the Fed, continue to do their best to suppress enthusiasm for the end of their rate-hike campaign, which could inflate risk asset prices and loosen their grip on inflation expectations. Their tool is hawkish rhetoric, and it has worked over the past few weeks, as investors started to price in another rate hike for November. That drove interest rates higher and stock prices lower. Yet reality is starting to overwhelm rhetoric, and the economic data we received yesterday supports an end to the rate-hike cycle. I still see more signs of a soft landing for the economy over the coming year than a recession, as inflation continues to retreat and the overall rate of economic growth moderates. This should support new all-time highs for the S&P 500.
As for September, the technical picture is starting to improve after the recent pause to refresh with the percentage of stocks on the NYSE trading above their 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) reversing up from an oversold level.
I am also extremely encouraged by the price action in small-cap stocks, which are more sensitive to the domestic economy. The Russell 2000 index (NYSEARCA:IWM) held its 200-day moving average (red line) after an 8.5% pullback and has reversed higher over the past week. This is another positive technical development suggesting higher prices, as relative strength improves and momentum ticks higher. September has historically been the worst performing month of the year for stocks, but I think it may be far less ominous than feared, setting the stage for a strong finish to 2023 in the fourth quarter.
